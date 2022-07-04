“Eat, Drink, Groove, Give” —Welcome to the Philly Grown Food and Music Series

Liberty Point — FCM Hospitality’s massive new space along the Penn’s Landing waterfront — is still a baby, yet the venue is already exploring an exciting new venture with plenty of Philly style.

Along with welcoming Marley McNamara as FCM’s new Director of Live Programming, Chef Eli Kulp of High Street Kitchens, along with Ellen Yin, have joined Avram Hornik and McNamara for the start of something tasty—this week’s Philly Grown Food and Music Series, which commences July 5, and will be held every Tuesday through Aug. 30.

This cool, breezy live music and livelier culinary collaboration is a perfect treat for summer as indie music heads and food-and-drink fanatics can join together.

“Delicious City Philly’s entire premise was built on celebrating the dynamic Philly food scene, while building community within it to support and uplift an industry that has been through so much in the past couple years,” wrote Kulp, noting that 20% of all ticket sale proceeds ($15 admittance) will go to benefitting reproductive rights. “With this being the first summer in over two years that we feel great about gathering, it’s the perfect time to combine our shared love of food and music to throw a great Philly grown party, which is exactly what this city needs right now.”

While culinary king Kulp is responsible for gathering chefs for the weekly Tuesday night soiree, welcoming Jennifer Zavala (Juana Tamale), Randy Rucker (River Twice), Ari Miller (Musi), Kiki Aranita (Poi Dog), Chad Rosenthal (Lucky Well), Ange Branca (Kampar Kitchen), Cliff Webb and Jesse Brown (Johnny Brenda’s), and more, McNamara’s job is to bring the bands to Liberty Point.

Starting with July 5’s first show with Kensington Clearwater Revival, the Liberty Point Tuesday night stages can expect a summer of song with Birdie Busch, Electric Candlelight, Slomo Sapiens, Sixteen Jackies, Mobbluz, Pine Barons, Britt Thomas Band, Squawk Brothers, Golden Apples and more.

“The reason I curated the lineup for Liberty Point the way that I did was because I wanted to bring the Philly music scene, one that never leaves their usual stomping grounds, to the ever-growing waterfront,” says McNamara. “I feel like our music scene hasn’t had much opportunity to explore the waterfront because it hasn’t really been ‘ours’, our scene”.

In her new role with FCM and through future endeavors with Hornik, McNamara wants to introduce a new wave of Philly folks to venues such as Liberty Point.

“I want show them that they can come here and play and enjoy the waterfront views with their friends, outside of a dark dive bar, for once,” says McNamara. “Liberty Point is a really beautiful place and the fact that there’s a stage with a state-of-the-art sound system right on the river that can be utilized by the local bands here, and not just beach bar cover bands, is really special for a metropolitan area like Philly. I look forward to booking more shows there before the season is over, too.”

While McNamara and Kulp prepare to announce a second wave of bands and chefs for their Tuesdays on the waterfront, July 5’s Philly Grown Food and Music Series looks, sounds and tastes like a fresh way to imagine live music and cuisine along Penn’s Landing.