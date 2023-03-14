Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Business

Philly PR Girl celebrates 10 years in business

By Posted on
IMG_4075
Hughe Dillon

HughE Dillon is a Philadelphia-based photographer and creator of the PhillyChitChat blog. Follow him on Twitter @HughE_Dillon and on Instagram @PhillyChitChat.

Philly PR Girl recently marked its 10 year anniversary, celebrating a decade of publicizing high profile events, brands and businesses including Philadelphia Union, rapper Chill Moody and the Pennsylvania Women’s Conference, to name a few. During the celebration, which took place at City Winery, City Representative Sheila Hess presented Philly PR Girl owner Kate Marley with a proclamation from Mayor Jim Kenney.

Dutchie Powers NYS Social Equity Cannabis Stores with Anne Forkutza

Schneps Connects

ALL IMAGES BY HUGHE DILLON

About the Author

Jobs in Philadelphia

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Philadelphia

Post an Event

View All Events…

News

Entertainment

Sports

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites