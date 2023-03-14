Philly PR Girl celebrates 10 years in business

HughE Dillon is a Philadelphia-based photographer and creator of the PhillyChitChat blog. Follow him on Twitter @HughE_Dillon and on Instagram @PhillyChitChat.

Philly PR Girl recently marked its 10 year anniversary, celebrating a decade of publicizing high profile events, brands and businesses including Philadelphia Union, rapper Chill Moody and the Pennsylvania Women’s Conference, to name a few. During the celebration, which took place at City Winery, City Representative Sheila Hess presented Philly PR Girl owner Kate Marley with a proclamation from Mayor Jim Kenney.