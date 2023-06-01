Fun things to do for Philly Pride this weekend

Looking for fun events to check out for Philly Pride this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

Pride Skate at City Hall

The Rothman Roller Rink is always a fan favorite in the sunny season, but for Pride Weekend in Philadelphia, the colorful venue will also be hosting a Pride Skate with performances by Dominique Lee of the Philly Drag Mafia and music by Dj Albie. The festivities kick off on Saturday, June 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, centercityphila.org

Bagel’s & Co.’s Rainbow Bagels

Be among some of the first this weekend to indulge in the Rainbow Bagel Benefit where $1 from every single rainbow bagel sold in June will go to help the William Way LGBT Community Center to support their ongoing work in the community. This specific activation will run all month long at the brand’s Northern Liberties, Fishtown, Brewerytown and other locations.

thebagelsandco.com

Sip City Pride Kick-Off

Sip City Mixer will kick off Pride Month at Leda’s Cocktail Lounge on Saturday, June 3, from 6 to 10 p.m. Sip City Mixer is ultimately a happy hour, social mixer and special event platform for LGBTQ women, femmes, trans, NB and GNC Philadelphians.

1224 Chestnut St., 1225rawnledas.com

W Hotel Philadelphia

There are plenty of ways to celebrate Pride Weekend in Philadelphia with the W Hotel Philadelphia. Kicking off on Friday, June 2, is a launch event with Porkroll, Philadelphia’s underground queer dance party from DJs Redevil and The Nightowl. This party will take place at the WET Deck from 6 to 9 p.m. (tickets and cabana reservations can be booked online.)

The next day on Saturday, the Wet Deck will then be taken over by a lineup of Polari DJs from noon to 9 p.m., and from noon to 5 p.m., the Secret Garden will transform into the SOUVENIR & Friends Marketplace. As a release states, SOUVENIR, founded by Richmond Tan (He/Him) is an ever-changing concept shop that features selective pop-up collections and collaborations from cities around the world. Attendees can shop LGBTQ+ vendors while enjoying cocktails from the WET Bar while there. The market is open to the public – no ticket or RSVP is necessary.

To round out the weekend, the SOUVENIR & Friends Marketplace will continue the next day from noon to 5 p.m., while the WET Deck will be taken over by the sounds of Clubby Boy and MatPat during that same time period. Finally, according to a release, Rhinestone Jetski will close the weekend with a dusk drag show from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring performances from Philly’s The Moon Baby and NYC Drag royalty Charlene Incarnate, star of HBO’s documentary ‘Wig’ and Out100’s Showgirl of the Year (2019).

1439 Chestnut St., marriott.com

BOS Philly and Circuit Mom Present: Candyland, The Ultimate Pride Celebration

This energetic celebration will call Concourse Dance Bar home and will feature a Candyland theme, which they say will “highlight all your favorite childhood treats turned into fashion.” Jordan Starr, Bad Boi Benvi, and Roman Todd will be hosting the evening, and the event will also feature music from DJ Abel.

1635, Back Entrance, Market Street, bosphilly.com

Pride Day Party and Market

Dock Street Brewery is celebrating Pride Weekend in Philadelphia by throwing a Pride Day Party and Market on Saturday, June 3, from 1 to 5 p.m. The event will feature a live DJ, themed craft cocktail and beer specials, a raffle benefitting The Attic, and a variety of LGBTQIA+ creatives showcasing and selling art, jewelry, decor, and more.

The venue will also be decorated for the occasion, while Dock Street South will be serving up hand tossed wood-fired pizza, sandwiches, salads, and small plates. Drinks-wise themed cocktails and specials will be offered including the 69′ Stonewall made with rum, hibiscus, citrus and angostura bitter with a spritz of absinthe, and the Pedals & Pride made with vodka/gin, elderflower, cucumber and citrus.

2118 Washington Ave., dockstreetbeer.com