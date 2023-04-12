Police seek suspect in Fairmount attempted robbery, shooting

Detectives released surveillance footage and images Wednesday in an attempt to catch a gunman who tried to rob a woman last week in Fairmount and fired in the direction of a passerby who intervened.

The incident occurred just after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, on the 2700 block of Brown Street, according to authorities.

In the video, the suspect, described by investigators as a teenage boy, pulls out a revolver and runs over to a 62-year-old woman who is getting out of her car. He pointed the gun at her head and instructed her not to move, police said.

Then, someone walking by interrupted the robbery, causing the teenager to back away, authorities said. The surveillance clip shows him wildly firing a shot as he runs from the area.

No one was injured and nothing was taken from the victim, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect showed up in a four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda 3, and left in the same vehicle, though another person was behind the wheel.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to contact PPD’s Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094; call or text 215-686-8477; or leave a tip at www.phillypolice.com/forms/submit-a-tip.