Police seek to ID two suspects in double homicide

Investigators released surveillance video Tuesday in an attempt to identify two people connected with a shooting last month that left two men dead and two others injured.

A gunman opened fire on a group of men at around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, on the 6000 block of Race Street in West Philadelphia.

Donald Forsythe, 55, died shortly after the shooting, and 33-year-old Guymore Rookwood succumbed to his injuries a day later, according to authorities. A 60-year-old man was shot in the left leg and a 33-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his left foot.

In the video, a young man appears to be firing a gun from a street corner. A later clip shows him walking with a young woman who is wearing her hood up.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the PPD’s Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335; call or text 215-686-8477; or submit a tip at www.phillypolice.com/forms/submit-a-tip.

The city offers a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a murder case.