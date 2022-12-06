Police release video of North Philadelphia shooting

Detectives released surveillance video Tuesday as part of an investigation into a shooting last month in North Philadelphia that left a 40-year-old man in critical condition.

The attack occurred just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, on the corner of Chadwick Street and Susquehanna Avenue, according to police.

A gunman in a ski mask fired several shots at the victim from close range before running away from the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the PPD’s Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-3183/3184; call or text 215-686-8477; or submit a tip at www.phillypolice.com/forms/submit-a-tip.