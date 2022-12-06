Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Crime

Police release video of North Philadelphia shooting

By
comments
Posted on
Shooting-Incident-2207-N-Chadwick-St-DC-22-22-064837
A screenshot from a surveillance video shows the suspected shooter.
PHILADELPHIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Detectives released surveillance video Tuesday as part of an investigation into a shooting last month in North Philadelphia that left a 40-year-old man in critical condition.

The attack occurred just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, on the corner of Chadwick Street and Susquehanna Avenue, according to police.

A gunman in a ski mask fired several shots at the victim from close range before running away from the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the PPD’s Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-3183/3184; call or text 215-686-8477; or submit a tip at www.phillypolice.com/forms/submit-a-tip.

About the Author

Jack Tomczuk

Jack Tomczuk is a Philadelphia native who started as a news reporter for Metro in March 2020 (just a couple days before COVID hit). Previously, he wrote for the Northeast Times, The Sun newspapers in Burlington and Camden counties and the Press of Atlantic City.

Join the Conversation

Jobs in Philadelphia

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Philadelphia

Post an Event

View All Events…

News

Entertainment

Sports

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites