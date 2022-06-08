Power Women – Marci Hamilton, Founder and CEO, CHILD USA

Meet Marci Hamilton, Founder and CEO of CHILD USA and Professor of Practice in Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania. CHILD USA is a national think tank for child protection that uses legal analysis and social science research to protect children. One of the examples of female leadership that Professor Hamilton grew up with is Betty Friedan, the notorious feminist writer, activist, and author of “The Feminine Mystique.” In this interview, Professor Hamilton also shares some key advice for the future generation of female leadership: to engage the opposition.