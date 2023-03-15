Satisfy your sweet tooth and help local girls with P’unk Burger’s Girl Scout cookie shakes

Helping others has never tasted so good.

P’unk Burger, at 1823 East Passyunk Ave., is offering seven limited edition cookie shakes that all feature Girl Scout cookies through early April, or while supplies last.

Philadelphians and visitors can relive your childhood with familiar flavor combinations like toasted coconut and caramel sea salt, chocolate peanut butter swirl, dark chocolate salted brownie and mint cookie. And P’unk Burger will donate $1 from every shake sold, plus 100% of quarters from the P’unk Burger arcade, to support Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania’s Girl Experience and Outreach Programming.

“Supporting the Girl Scouts, especially during Women’s History Month, is so important to me as a female business owner and a mother of seven amazing girls,” said owner Marlo Dilks. “Anything that helps girls realize their potential is worth investing in.

“In today’s climate, we have to do all we can to prop up and empower girls to give them the tools to break the glass ceiling and achieve their dreams. I am so fortunate to be on East Passyunk with 55+ other female-owned businesses. I want to inspire the next generation of leaders, business owners, restaurant owners, and entrepreneurs.”

Dilks added, “There are seven shakes this year – each in honor of my seven girls. I am so proud of them.”

Although Dilks has never been a Girl Scout herself, as a parent and small business owner, she realizes how important the sense of purpose that the Girl Scouts provides for young girls really is. She feels that organizations like the Girl Scouts are more important now than ever before.

On top of supporting local troops in South Philadelphia and Dilks’ local neighborhood through cookie sales, every quarter from the P’unk Burger arcade in March will also be donated to Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania’s Girl Experience and Outreach Programming. Dozens of games are available in the Mini-Moo Pasture where the games exist. Top hits are Burger Time, of course, and Pacman, Ms. Pacman, Galaga, and many other classics. Each and every month, P’unk donates 100% of quarters to a different charity.

For more information visit punkburger.com, call 215-468-PUNK, or follow P’unk Burger on Facebook and Twitter.