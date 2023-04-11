Questlove talks new children’s book ‘The Rhythm of Time’ at Free Library

Local kids can travel through time on Sunday alongside Questlove.

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson will be at the Free Library of Philadelphia’s main branch this Sunday to promote his new new children’s book, ‘The Rhythm of Time.’ In collaboration with S. A. Cosby—renowned author of ‘Razorblade Tears’ and ‘Blacktop Wasteland’—Questlove has penned a middle-grader’s adventure novel set in Philadelphia involving young Kasia and Rahim, “two slightly nerdy Black teens,” as they travel back through time, while accidentally rewriting the future.

Dealing with troubling odds, adversity and the direst of circumstances—and “how problems can only be solved through the power of family and friendship,” ‘The Rhythm of Time’ has the vibe of a ‘Time Bandits’ or ‘A Wrinkle in Time’.

Over the years, Questlove has become Philadelphia royalty. Co-founder of The Roots, Musical Director for NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show’, Academy Award-winning director of ‘Summer of Soul’, and best-selling author, he is now turning his creative energy towards children’s book writing and publishing.

“The thrill of getting to create this project is that it puts into the world something that I wish I could have had as a kid,” says Questlove. “In the books I read back then, the characters rarely spoke to me. They rarely went through the experiences I went through. These aren’t cookie-cutter characters placed into a typical plot. These are characters that speak to me and go through circumstances that do the same. More and more, I am interested in bringing into the world projects that reflect my sensibilities. I want kids to open their minds to new possibilities. ‘The Rhythm of Time’ delivers that and more.”

Maori Karmael Holmes, founder and CEO of Philly’s Blackstar Film Festival, will host the Sunday afternoon affair with author S.A. Cosby and Questlove.

“I am impressed with the diversity of projects that Ahmir has been involved in that express his wide interests in food, literature, film, and music,” said Holmes when asked about his accomplishments in terms of Black excellence. “He is incredibly smart and curious and it is wonderful to see him enjoy success in these additional fields beyond music.”

“Ahmir has a youthful spirit and is often thoughtfully reflecting on the ways he was impacted by popular culture as a young person, so it only makes sense that he would write a children’s book to me.”

Questlove and S.A. Cosby will be at the Free Library of Philadelphia, 1901 Vine Street, on Sunday, April 16, at 3 p.m. For information and tickets, visit libwww.freelibrary.org