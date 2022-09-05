Spend the evening with Hall of Fame sports writer Ray Didinger this week

Acclaimed sports journalist and NFL Hall of Famer Ray Didinger is certainly known around the City of Philadelphia.

Some may recognize him from his colorful history in writing, as a commentator, author, or maybe even from his autobiographical play “Tommy and Me,” following his friendship with popular Eagles football player Tommy McDonald and his campaign to get him into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Wherever you recognize him from or whatever you want to hear about, this week offers up that chance to experience it all with Didinger heading to Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The evening will look back at Didinger’s unique career covering the Philadelphia sports scene, a release states. Ray Didinger is the only print journalist to cover the Flyers’ Stanley Cup Championships, the Phillies 1980 World Series Championship, the 76ers Championship in 1983-84 and the legendary Philadelphia Eagles victory in Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots. He was there for every game and every parade.

The sports icon will also be talking about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches” while at Uptown! on Wednesday, and Glen Macnow—Didinger’s WIP radio partner for 21 years—will join him on stage for an interview. Audiences will also get a chance to address the author and sports commentator himself at the end of the evening with a Q & A.

And there will be lots to talk about.

Just to delve into a few more accolades of the accomplished figure, Didinger was the first print journalist inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame and as a columnist for the Philadelphia Bulletin and Philadelphia Daily News, he was also named Pennsylvania Sportswriter of the Year five times. In 1995, he won the Dick McCann Award for long and distinguished reporting on pro football and his name was added to the writer’s honor roll at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also won six Emmy Awards as a writer and producer for NFL Films, a release states.

Didinger recently retired after a distinguished 53-year career in sports media, and has authored or co-authored 12 books including best sellers (such as “Eagles Encyclopedia, Champions Edition” and “One Last Read, The Collected Works of the World’s Slowest Sportswriter.”)

There are two different ways to spend the evening with Didinger this week: The VIP Package includes a signed copy of “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches” and a private wine and cheese reception and photo opp in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Standard tickets on the other hand include the main event (which starts at 7 p.m. on the Mainstage) and signed copies of “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches” will be available in the lobby at Mac’s Foxhole Lounge for $30 that evening.

Didinger, who was a talk show host on 94 WIP Sports Radio and a football analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia for more than 25 years, will delve into his career, passions and more for one night only.

Additional information is available at uptownwestchester.org. Anyone interested can also follow Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center on Facebook and Instagram @UptownWC for updates.