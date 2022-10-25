REALM is not just about jewelry, it’s about the women who wear it

Ann King Lagos created REALM Fine + Fashion Jewelry, and has been intoxicating local Philadelphians with her creations for years. However the designer originally was born and raised in the Hudson River Valley—aka the lower Catskills of the Adirondack Mountains—about 40 miles from New York City.

“It was a very pivotal point for me to be in that area because I got the best of all worlds,” she says. The proximity to both the city and the more spacious elements of the state also reminded her of Philly and its Main Line. And speaking of, the NY native came to Philly to attend The Philadelphia College of Art, which is now the University of the Arts, at age 17.

Through waitressing and further immersing herself into the city’s culture—from food to art to creativity—King Lagos then began to be more inspired by the area.

“It helped me create my own sense of family,” she remembers. “I love Philly. “It’s getting there, you know, in terms of ranking with New York and Washington and all that. And it’s been very interesting for me, I’ve been here now for 51 years, and it’s amazing [and] remarkable to see how it has changed for the better.”

The jewelry designer’s path to success in business also made some travels in terms of deciding a destination. Ann started out wanting to pursue photography in college. “It was actually a good thing for me,” King Lagos recalls. “I enjoyed composition and taking the pictures, but the technical side was not something I was really interested in.”

But the creative did also realize something: “I did take an elective in the jewelry world there, and I fell in love. I just felt akin to the materials and the process. I realized that I was much more of a three-dimensional thinker than a two-dimensional thinker.”

Soon, King Lagos moved on to take a course with Robert Lee Morris, and as she says, it changed everything for her. “We just started getting really creative with raw materials and not great tools, and forgetting about having it all be perfect and just diving into what it would mean. And I came up with my first collection.”

From there the designer ended up going to the Jewelers of America International Trade Show in New York, and soon, selling to stores under the name of Ann King Design. After some time, she then met her ex-husband and together they co-created the brand Lagos while they were married.

“Over 20 years, I took all that information and experience [in],” King Lagos explains. “After getting divorced, I stuck to my passion of being creative and making jewelry and REALM kind of came about from everything I’ve learned from that. But also, the women that I was surrounded by.”

To its creator, REALM means kingdom and community. It’s also a play off of King’s name. And as she explains it, the company is more than jewelry. Rather, it’s about the women that wear it.