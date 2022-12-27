Same driver responsible for 3 hit-and-runs Monday night, police say

Authorities are searching for a driver who allegedly killed a pedestrian and injured three other people during separate hit-and-run crashes Monday night.

The third and final collision occurred at around 8:30 p.m., when a 2005 Ford Mustang struck 22-year-old Roland Darrel White, who was standing at the corner of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia, investigators said.

White, who lived in East Germantown, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died minutes later, according to police.

Officers later found the Mustang abandoned several blocks away, at Broad Street and Indiana Avenue.

Prior to the fatal crash, the driver of the Mustang hit a scooter in the Rivers Casino parking lot, leaving the 51-year-old male rider with a shattered leg, police said.

The car also collided with three other vehicles outside the Fishtown casino. One of the drivers, a 48-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

Then, the Mustang hit a bicyclist at Broad and Spring Garden streets. The rider, a 53-year-old man, was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the driver, described by authorities Tuesday only as a Black female, is asked to contact the PPD’s Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3181; call or text 215-686-8477; or submit a tip at ​​www.phillypolice.com/forms/submit-a-tip.