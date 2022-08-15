Philly greats gather for benefit concert to help local photographer Scott Weiner

Scott Weiner has always had a focus on Philly.

The professional photographer has captured local events ranging from concerts to film premiers to political events and everything in between, photographing the Rolling Stones, Prince, The Roots, M. Night Shyamalan, Bruce Willis, and Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, to name a few.

“If it happened in Philly, Scott Weiner shot it,” says his daughter, Mariel Weiner. “In short, if it was novel, wacky or just plain crazy, Scott was there with his camera.”

However, recently Weiner was forced to put down his camera due to health complications. After being hospitalized with pneumonia earlier this year, doctors found a serious, chronic illness (Weiner has asked for privacy regarding his diagnosis at this time) and has been undergoing treatment for the past five months.

“Scott needed and continues to need massive amounts of physical and occupational therapy while being cared for at a skilled nursing facility,” says his publicist friend, Greg Benedetti. “The medical bills are endless, and insurance does not cover everything that he needs in his recovery.”

With that, Weiner’s daughter has organized a benefit live performance showcase for her father, which will take place on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 118 North in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Local musicians and friends such as Don Van Winkle, Skip Denenberg, Noah Gibney, Mark Evans, Richard Bush, Cornelius Simpkins, Wally Smith and Kenn Kweder will play for Weiner, while Michael Tearson emcees the event.

“The vibe I have gotten around Scott is all good, and I’m just hoping that my appearance can bring out a few more fans and friends from the various bands I’ve performed in,” say Smith about his Philly-famed Smash Palace, In The Pocket and Crosstown Traffic.

“I’m performing for Scott because he was there at the beginning of my career,” says Kweder. “As a Philadelphia musician way back in the 1970’s with Secret Kidds, he took some of my band’s best photos. Countless photos. Zillions. Not only that, Scott generously gave me many 8X10 copies at no charge, photos I would use for everything from PR to poster art. Back then, when I was super broke that generosity of Scott’s was super huge.”

“He did the same thing for so many other great rock bands and solo artists,” continues Kweder, adding that Weiner was important to the Philly music scene not only because of his generosity but because of the photographer’s vision.

“He’s a tremendous artist. By performing at his event, I’m simply giving back to a debt to Scott that’s overdue.”

The Philly Music Special Benefit for Scott Weiner will be held on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 4 p.m. at 118 North, located at 118 N. Wayne Avenue. in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased online at 118northwayne.com/philly-music-special-benefit-for-scott-weiner.