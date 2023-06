Shooting outside Temple University Hospital leaves 3 wounded

Sign up for our Daily Email newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest local news throughout Philadelphia.

Three men were injured after gunfire erupted early Thursday morning near the entrance to Temple University Hospital’s emergency room.

Authorities responded just before 12:30 a.m. to the scene, on the 3400 block of Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia. Police said a 25-year-old man was shot twice in his left arm and shoulder.

In addition, an 18-year-old man was struck in his hand, and another 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right knee, according to investigators. All three victims are expected to survive.

The suspects were inside a black or blue Dodge Charger with tinted windows, police said. Detectives did not immediately establish a motive in the incident.

Bullets struck sections of the hospital, leaving broken windows and marks on the wall, authorities said.