Crime

Shooting outside Temple University Hospital leaves 3 wounded

Three men were injured after gunfire erupted early Thursday morning near the entrance to Temple University Hospital’s emergency room.

Authorities responded just before 12:30 a.m. to the scene, on the 3400 block of Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia. Police said a 25-year-old man was shot twice in his left arm and shoulder.

In addition, an 18-year-old man was struck in his hand, and another 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right knee, according to investigators. All three victims are expected to survive.

The suspects were inside a black or blue Dodge Charger with tinted windows, police said. Detectives did not immediately establish a motive in the incident.

Bullets struck sections of the hospital, leaving broken windows and marks on the wall, authorities said.

About the Author

Jack Tomczuk

Jack Tomczuk is a Philadelphia native who started as a news reporter for Metro in March 2020 (just a couple days before COVID hit). Previously, he wrote for the Northeast Times, The Sun newspapers in Burlington and Camden counties and the Press of Atlantic City.

