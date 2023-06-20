Police: 3 injured in shootings at Airbnb parties

Detectives are investigating after three young people were injured in two different shootings Monday night during parties at short-term rental properties.

When police arrived just before midnight to the 1700 block of N. 29th Street in Brewerytown, they saw a large crowd of people leaving a house and a 13-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her buttocks, authorities said.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man who had been shot in his left leg showed up at Temple University Hospital, according to police. Both victims were listed in stable condition.

Earlier, around 10 p.m., someone shot an 18-year-old man twice in his abdomen on the 2200 block of Amber Street in Kensington, investigators said. He was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

No one was arrested in the immediate aftermath of the shootings.

Police told reporters at the scene that both properties were rented through Airbnb, according to multiple media outlets.

“We condemn this senseless gun violence, and hope that the victims make a swift recovery,” a company spokesperson said. “Parties are banned on Airbnb, and our Safety team has taken initial action to remove the booking guests from the platform and deactivate the listings as we investigate. We are also in contact with the Philadelphia Police Department to offer our assistance with their investigation.”