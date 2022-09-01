Shop Center City Saturdays returns with Philly now in full swing

With 1,500 different and unique destinations, Center City District in Philadelphia has always been a hub for those looking to shop, sip and stroll any time of year. But now, there’s extra incentive to stop by this bustling part of the city come fall.

On three consecutive Saturdays—Sept. 17, 24 and Oct. 1—Center City District (CCD) is promoting Shop Center City Saturdays, an annual campaign that highlights the one-of-a-kind shopping experiences offered throughout the district’s many retail corridors, a release states.

With access to the Avenue of the Arts, Market East, Midtown Village and Rittenhouse Row, the designated days are meant to elevate the typical Philadelphia experience, while ultimately offering a well-rounded agenda of shopping, dining and entertainment.

“Shop Center City Saturdays is an opportunity for residents from across the region to explore the many retail corridors that make Center City one of the best shopping destinations in the country. We have everything – luxury brands, national chains, local boutiques and department stores,” said Michelle Shannon, VP of Marketing for the Center City District in a statement. “We also have world-class arts and culture, award-winning restaurants and dozens of fitness centers, spas, art galleries and more. We encourage everyone to take advantage of these additional amenities while shopping or attending an upcoming special event.”

The Avenue of the Arts is lined with top-notch performing arts venues, while Rittenhouse Row boasts a variety of national retailers and luxury brands. Midtown Village, on the other hand, specializes in locally-owned businesses, and finally, in Market East, the focus shifts to well-known national brands like Macy’s, TJ Maxx, Ross Dress for Less and the Fashion District mall.

During Shop Center City Saturdays, (which is supported by Haku Vodka), happenings and offerings will vary from week to week, which allows returning shoppers to focus on a different corridor—starting with Center City District Restaurant Week.

The annual culinary event officially kicks off on Sept. 12, but on the first day of SCCS, diners will be able to peruse through 65 restaurants in the area offering prix-fixe three-course dinners for $40, plus $25 lunches.

Also happening on Sept. 17 is the Kimmel’s Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest, which features a diverse sampling of free, live performances and fun activities, including some from the Kimmel’s own world-renowned resident companies. As a release states, the activation will also offer the opportunity to connect with local arts organizations about their programs for the upcoming season. A representative from CCD will also be in attendance with information about Dinner and a Show, a new promotion that offers discounted theater tickets to select venues along Avenue of the Arts, with discounts available now through the end of the year.

And lastly on Sept. 17, Market East will house a pop up fashion experience curated by CCD and Philly Fashion Week, which includes a Shop Center City shopping bag giveaway while supplies last.

Sept. 24 keeps the Shop Center City Saturday spirit going with the continuation of Restaurant Week, but also with the Rittenhouse Row Fall Fashion Festival. As a release states, Philadelphians can celebrate the grand opening of new retailers, which include digitally native brands, nationally recognized labels and local entrepreneurs while there.

Expect live music, pop-up shops and trunk shows from 1 to 3 p.m. on that date, and Philadelphians can also keep an eye out for a pop-up experience along the festival route curated by CCD and Philly Fashion Week—which includes a Shop Center City shopping bag giveaway. The activation will take place on Walnut Street, from Avenue of the Arts to Rittenhouse Square from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m.

And to round out the festivities on the last day of Shop Center City Saturdays, on Oct. 1, the Midtown Fall Festival will be in full swing with multiple stages featuring live entertainment, children’s activities, food and drinks, merchant and vendor displays, crafters, innovative samplings and drink specials presented by Penn Beer. The activation kicks off at noon and will run until 8 p.m. that evening.

As pedestrian volumes on Center City sidewalks approach pre-pandemic levels, and as more workers are returning to downtown offices, CCD has ramped up safety, outreach and crime prevention efforts in partnership with public and private security to create a welcoming environment for residents, workers and visitors during, but not limited to, Shop Center City Saturdays, a release concludes. In addition to 110 sidewalk cleaners who sweep and pressure wash sidewalks and remove graffiti, three public safety programs have expanded to more than 90 staff, which include Community Service Representatives, bicycle safety patrol and the Ambassadors of Hope.

To browse Center City’s nearly 1,500 storefront businesses, or to find information about Shop Center City Saturdays, visit ShopCenterCityPhilly.com. Shop Center City Saturdays is supported by Beam Suntory. All special events are weather permitting and subject to change.