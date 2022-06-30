Shuttle buses replacing trains on Fox Chase Line

A major change is coming for riders of SEPTA’s Fox Chase Regional Rail Line.

Beginning Tuesday, July 5, and continuing through July 29, shuttle buses will replace all trains between Wayne Junction and Fox Chase Station, as crews work on a weeks-long project to replace track infrastructure along the line.

For riders, that means that a trip from Fox Chase to Suburban Station, which usually takes around 32 minutes, will now take more than an hour.

Buses will leave the stations, from Olney to Fox Chase, up to 40 minutes later than the trains do under the normal schedule, to make sure riders connect with trains at Wayne Junction.

“These upgrades along the Fox Chase Line will improve service reliability, on-time performance, and provide a more comfortable ride,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said in a statement.

“We thank our customers for their cooperation and greatly appreciate their patience as we complete this project,” she added.

During the construction project, Fox Chase riders may want to consider using the Rydal, Meadowbrook, or Bethayres stations on the West Trenton Line, SEPTA officials said.

Bus routes 18, 24, 28 and 67 also operate in the affected area, and people who use Ryers Station can board the Route 70 to Fern Rock Transportation Center.

For those who choose to use the shuttle bus, no fare will be collected until riders reach Wayne Junction.

As part of the project, crews will be installing a system of overhead wires; replacing wooden railroad ties; surfacing track; clearing vegetation and waterproofing a bridge, according to SEPTA.

The authority will also begin preparations for planned renovations to the line’s Lawndale Station.

For more information, including schedules, go to www.septa.org/foxchaseimprovement.