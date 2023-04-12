Spend your Sundays at Forsythia with ice cream and a happy hour

The end of the weekend just got a little bit more spirited at one Old City hotspot. On April 16, Forsythia will be launching two initiatives: Sundaes and the Weekend Wrap Up Happy Hour, and both of which will run for the spring and summer seasons.

What do each of these events entail? Sundaes at Forsythia boast a “posh” prix fixe topped off with Kearse’s take on the ice cream sundae, and the Weekend Wrap Up Happy Hour essentially is a “late night” happy hour experience with lite bites and craft cocktails.

Sundaes will take place weekly from 5 to 10 p.m., and the multi-course menu will change weekly. As a release states, this specific activation features imaginative dishes available as a prix fixe experience solely on Sunday nights — capping off with an indulgent, ultra-elevated riff on the traditional ice cream sundae. Running for $70 per person, guests dining at Forsythia on Sundays this spring and summer can ultimately expect to enjoy a highly-inventive four-course menu that incorporates locally-sourced, hyper-seasonal ingredients and produce into the experience.

This week will debut the venue’s wax bean and haricots vert salad, and future stand-out dishes to look forward to include escargot, tuna crudo, wagyu beef tartare, trout véronique, braised short rib, salt meadow lamb, crépinette and a caramelized wildflower honey ice cream sundae.

Reservations for Sundaes at Forsythia are highly encouraged and can be made via Resy, though walk ins are also welcomed, and as a note, a la carte options are unavailable on Sunday evenings.

With the Weekend Wrap Up Happy Hour on the other hand, Philadelphians who dine at Forsythia for this particular experience can sit at the bar only every Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. Happy hour offerings including spirited sippers such as the La Vie en Rose (gin, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, lime cordial and Lillet Rose), and Third Times The Charm (vodka, chocolate, vanilla, Rival Bros. Espresso) — all priced at $11. A host of house wines by the glass (sparkling, white, rosé, red) will be $10 as well as Peroni for $5, according to a release.

Food-wise, diners can then munch on ricotta beignets (served with cheese fondue, bacon marmalade and chives for $6), crispy pork rinds (with French onion-sour cream and buttermilk for $6), smoked white fish rillette (with potato rösti, piquillo peppers and onion relish for $8), a Jr. Royale with Cheese (a single smash patty, Comeback Sauce, comté, onion jam and house pickles for $12) and foie gras mousse (with maple, toasted oats and rye broche for $14).

The restaurant is currently open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner service from 5 to 10 p.m., and brunch service on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. To find out more information on Forsythia Philly (233 Chestnut Street), visit forsythiaphilly.com