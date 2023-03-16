You’re in luck—we’ve rounded up all the best ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Philadelphia.

The Dutch

Start your day off right and end it on a good note with both breakfast and dinner specials at The Dutch. Breakfast specials include a corned beef hash dish and an Irish Coffee, made with neighboring roaster Rival Bros. Coffee. For dinner on the other hand, visitors can enjoy a new addition to the menu, corned beef and cabbage with house-made Irish sausages in a Guinness and mushroom sauce. And from the bar, two themed cocktails will also be offered: She Only Wears Green made with gin, green chartreuse, honeydew, cucumber syrup, and citrus, and the Blackthorne, comprised of Irish whiskey, vermouth, bitters, and absinthe.

1537 S. 11th Street, thedutchphilly.com

Xfinity Live!

For St. Patrick’s Day in Philadelphia, Xfinity is offering an evening titled Shamrocks & Shenanigans filled with live entertainment, drink specials, green beer, contests, cash prizes, door prizes and more on March 17. GoodMan Fiske and DJ Smooth will be on site for music, and additional activities include a silent disco in 1100 Social, karaoke in Broad Street Bullies Pub, bull riding and Buckle Bunnies in PBR Philly, and more live performances in Victory Beer Hall. Partygoers can also try their luck at the “Pot of Gold” to win a variety of prizes, including a flat-screen TV. Drink specials include green beer, $5 Bud Lights and Michelob Ultras, $7 Irish cocktails, and $7 Car Bombs. Shamrocks & Shenanigans is a free event for those 21+, doors open at noon, and music and entertainment begins at 4 p.m.

1100 Pattison Ave., xfinitylive.com

Art in the Age

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Philadelphia, Art in the Age will be offering a themed cocktail special dubbed the Top o’ the Mornin’ ($12). Art in the Age’s mixologist Jackie Nevin created the libation, which boasts Philadelphia’s Bean2Bean Franklin Reserve espresso blend, Brothership Irish Whiskey, brown sugar simple syrup and water then topped with Lucky Charms infused whipped cream and marshmallow.

The new drink will be offered from March 17 to 19.

116 N. 3rd Street, artintheage.com

Fadó

The Irish Pub has partnered with the popular Bloody Mary brand Zing Zang to offer a special cocktail for the holiday. The Irish Bloody Mary was created by Rhys Zekiri, originally from Dublin, Ireland, who now bartends at one of the Fadó locations. The drink consists of Irish Whiskey and Zing Zang Blazing Bloody Mary Mix, served over ice and topped with a drop of Guinness Irish Stout, then garnished with black and white pudding, Irish sausage, a rasher of bacon, olive, and a celery stick.

1500 Locust Street, fadoirishpub.com

City Winery

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Philadelphia, City Winery will be commemorating the occasion all week long with special shows and a few new additions to the menu. Performances include ‘A Celtic Evening With Rakish’ on March 16 at 7:30 p.m. and the Bastard Bearded Irishmen on March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Then, from the bar, Philadelphians can enjoy the newly added Guinness to the beer menu this month, as well as a St. Patty’s Jameson Flight with a can of Guinness special for $45 running until March 18.

990 Filbert Street, citywinery.com

The Hayes

The Hayes recently opened in Midtown Village and comes from Chef Townsend Wentz. To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Philadelphia, the new hotspot will be offering $1 off Guinness drafts and $10 Irish Citywides (comprised of a pint of Guinness and a shot of Jameson Irish Whiskey), for the holiday. While at The Hayes this weekend, guests can also sink their fork into a corned beef and cabbage dish, featured for one day only on Friday, March 17.

1123 Walnut Street, thehayesphl.com

The Cresson Inn

It’s not just St. Patty’s Day for The Cresson Inn in Manayunk. It’s also their first anniversary, and Philadelphians are invited to help the establishment celebrate. Firstly, food specials include a Burger Bar featuring four options for $10 each: including the Whiskey Burger, Triple Cheeseburger, Spice Bomb Burger, and Mushroom Burger. Visitors can also sink their teeth into a Corned Beef and Slaw special ($12) and Loaded Baked Potato ($10).

For drinks, the bar will offer a few different themed options including the Dirty Girl Scout ($5), Irish Potato ($5), and Luck Of The Irish ($5). Additional drink specials include Green Jell-O Shots ($3) and Bud Light’s Limited-Edition Green Aluminum Cans ($5). On St. Patrick’s Day, The Cresson Inn will open at 8 a.m. and guests who visit throughout the day will also be asked to sign the giant number 1 that will hang in the bar for years to come to celebrate the first year in business.

114 Gay Street, cressoninn.com

City Works Eatery & Pour House

To celebrate the lucky holiday, the KOP eatery is offering its own spin on some classic Irish dishes from now until March 17. Specials span Irish Loaded Fries made with housemade corned beef, hardwood-smoked bacon, Guinness-braised onions, IPA cheese sauce, green onions and waffle fries; a Pastrami Reuben made with housemade pastrami, swiss cheese, Russian dressing and bacon-braised sauerkraut marble rye; and Irish Bangers and Mash made with grilled Louisiana hot links, smoked cheddar and horseradish potato puree, caramelized cabbage and Guinness-onion gravy

City Works will also feature a “Mega Irish Mule,” for the holiday, made with 96 oz of Jameson, lime juice, bitters and ginger beer in a shareable mug, served with three to six straws.

220 Main Street, King of Prussia, cityworksrestaurant.com