The Inter-Faith Social Change Movement is hosting a community meeting to collaborate with neighbors in an effort to resolve the adverse conditions of violence in Philadelphia. Mayoral candidate Allen Domb will be in attendance, as well as Joseph Nicoletti, President of the Tacony – Holmesburg Town Watch. The meeting is open to the public.

The meeting will take place on Monday March 13, at 11 a.m. at 4917 Frankford Ave. For information, call 215-498-6882.