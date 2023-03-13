Philadelphia Show returns to the Art Museum

The Philadelphia Show is one of the nation’s leading art, antique and design fairs, and recently, the annual exhibition announced details for the 2023 showcase, which will take place from April 28 to 30.

This particular event dates back to 1962, when it was called the University Hospital Antiques Show. The annual pop-up, which was organized by Penn Medicine until 2018, summons a crowd every year to peruse through more than 40 of the most outstanding exhibitors in the U.S.

This year’s activation marks the 61st year for the show, and in it, Philadelphians can find a variety of fine art, collectible design, antiques, Americana, folk art, ceramics, porcelain, silver, jewelry, textiles and decorative arts. Now organized by the Philadelphia Museum of Art, it’s also held at the cultural institution on its East Terrace. This year marks only the second time the show has called this venue home, and this go-around also serves as the launch of several new exhibitors, joining longstanding and returning galleries to showcase works spanning from the 16th to 21st centuries.

As a release states, with its core rooted in American art, the Philadelphia Show is further bolstered by international influences, with many galleries also showcasing important European and Asian works. While firmly established as a premier destination for antiques, The Philadelphia Show also welcomes dealers who specialize in underrepresented artists.

“We are proud that the Philadelphia Show supports the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Education Department and outreach to our community,” says Ellen Caplan, Chair of The Philadelphia Show, in a statement.

Caplan continued: “The show is a place where both seasoned and entry-level collectors are welcome to discover and purchase works of art. We hope visitors see our show as a destination in which they may educate themselves about different genres of art and design and learn more about collecting from our very knowledgeable dealers.”

The Philadelphia Show is not just a showcase of assorted creativity, it also acts as a support system for city’s artistic culture with all proceeds supporting the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s education and outreach programs. And who can you find there this year? Vendors come from near and far, but a few local favorites are known around the showcase.

Arader Galleries, for example, is located right in Center City (although they also have a New York location) and specializes in 16th – 19th century natural history watercolors, engravings and rare maps. Dolan/Maxwell is another Philly gallery located in the Rittenhouse Area, and they will be showcasing their specialized art surrounding WPA, Atelier 17, the New York School and African American Art.

Philadelphia’s surrounding areas will also be in attendance. Avery Galleries hails from Bryn Mawr, and specializes in 19th and 20th century American art, with a particular strength in American Impressionism, including the Pennsylvania Impressionists, and early Modernism. Francis J. Purcell, on the other hand, specializes in American antique fireplace mantelpieces from all of the Colonial capitols with all sizes, dating from 1750-1850, and refinished with hand-rubbed patina surfaces.

There will also be a chance to check out vendors from around the country in The Philadelphia Show. The Clarke Gallery comes from Maine, and will present their 19th and 20th century works of American fine art. Peter Pap Oriental Rugs, Inc. will also be in town from San Fransisco, and will be showing off their distinctive antique rugs and textiles from the 17th through 19th centuries. There will also be plenty of vendors from New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and beyond throughout the three day period this weekend as well.

“I had to take a year off of The Philadelphia Show for the birth of my son, but luckily I was able to sneak into the show last year and was so impressed by the look and feel of it,” says Taylor Thistlethwaite, owner of Thistlethwaite Americana, in a statement. “Now that the show is being held in front of the Museum, with some of the best dealers in the US, it has grown beautifully and it feels like such an honor to be a part of it.”

The fair will celebrate its 61st edition with special programming leading up to, during and after the fair, including four virtual programs; show tours; booth discussions; and a children’s art table and treasure hunt, the release finishes. In addition to the virtual and in-person programming, the fair will continue its tradition of the Loan Exhibition, a convention of The Philadelphia Show since its founding in 1962. The curated, museum-quality Loan Exhibit changes with each show and allows visitors a closer look at the specific genre of antiques and fine art. This year’s loan exhibition, Faces in the Crowd, celebrates faces in a post-pandemic world.

For more information, visit the fair’s website at thephiladelphiashow.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.