The Yard at South Bowl opens up for play

The Yard at South Bowl has been a popular spring/summertime destination in the city since it opened, and luckily, the venue will be opening its outside portion for the season this week, on Wednesday, April 26.

Overall, the multi-faceted venue is known as much more than just a bowling alley—though it does have a lot of them 26 lanes throughout its 25,000-square-foot bi-level facility.

But the offerings have also expanded into an adjacent outdoor area, which opened in 2019. Dubbed The Yard, the space now features slow and fast-pitch batting cages, two 40-foot-long bocce courts, shuffleboard, horseshoes, an outdoor arcade area with billiards, and a full bar with seating. And this is all on top of the two full-sized bars, multiple lounges, and rooftop deck that makes up the popular space inside.

The Yard (after opening day this Wednesday) will be open every Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 11 p.m. Philadelphians should note, hours for the space may vary due to weather and groups can call ahead to see availability for the outdoor section before arriving.

The Yard can also be rented for private events on top of offering rotating food, drink, and batting cage specials during the season. Rental information for the space can be found at media-cdn.getbento.com. And as a release states, the inside of the building is also available for event rentals, including birthday parties, bar/bat mitzvahs, corporate events, fundraisers, weddings, baby showers, and holiday parties. The main floor has a stage for special events, and throughout the venue, there is an enhanced integrative AV system.

At South Bowl, there is an activity to do everywhere you look—whether it’s playing an old-school arcade game, posting up at the bar with a cocktail or utilizing one of the state-of-the-art Qubica AMF bowling lanes with BES X—aka, the latest bowler entertainment and scoring systems technology.

The main hall features 16 lanes (with access to bumpers for little ones, or first-time bowlers) but there are also two private spaces available for parties or large groups in the form of a six-lane bowling alley on the first floor, and a four-lane bowling alley located on the mezzanine level.

The space also hosts bowling leagues, which run Monday through Thursday nights, starting at 6:30 p.m. Teams consist of up to six players, with four bowlers per game—teams bowl three games each night. Interested groups can learn more With its location, South Bowl—and specifically The Yard—have also become a destination for tailgating with its close proximity to the stadiums, and also for watching games both indoors and out.

This multi-faceted design was intentional for the owner, Oron Daskal. As he puts it: Contrary to the venue’s sister site, North Bowl, South Bowl is an experience, and a destination. “The space is purposely designed to provide a multitude of indoor and outdoor options to keep visitors of all ages entertained for hours,” Daskal explained in a previous statement.

And fuel-wise this venue offers a variety of different options, including the award-winning Burger Verde which features chorizo and green chilis coated in cheese sauce, red onion, cilantro, and chili aioli.

There’s additionally, a wood-fire pizza oven dishing out hand-tossed pies made from locally- sourced ingredients, favorites include the American Red Hot (made with red sauce, hand-cut pepperoni, long hots, Fresno Chili Peppers, fresh mozzarella, Pecorino Romano and hot honey garlic oil), and the Shroomin’ Pizza (made with garlic white sauce, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, sage, truffle oil crust and Pecorino Romano.)

The menu also boasts burgers, wings, tacos, and a selection of loaded tater tots (the options will happily surprise you), plus salads and vegetarian options.

Thirsty? South Bowl serves up signature cocktails (the Tokyo Gin Fizz is a winner) and local brews on tap, including the Love City Unity IPA and Victory Brotherly Love. Other highlighted cocktail options include the Smokey Sierra Sunrise and Cranberry Pomegranate Margarita.

South Bowl (19 E Oregon Ave.,) is open Monday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Saturday to Sunday from noon to 1 a.m. Guests can use the free parking lot adjacent to South Bowl or complimentary street parking. A parent or guardian must accompany children under the age of 18. After 8 p.m., South Bowl is 21 and older. To learn more information on the venue southbowlphilly.com