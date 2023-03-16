Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

Post Haste Cocktail Pop-Up

Before the brick-and-mortar is ready, Poste Haste (an upcoming East Kensington farm-to-glass cocktail bar and restaurant) will be participating in a few pop-ups. This Thursday, March 16, Post Haste will be at Philadelphia Distilling from 6 to 10 p.m. As a release states, each takeover will feature partner/beverage director Fred Beebe behind the bar while partner/director of ops Gabe Guerrero will also be on site to chat on the other side of the bar. Cocktail concepts include their version of a “Pearnicillan,” an Old Fashioned aka “That’s Fashion Baby,” and more.

25 E Allen St., posthastephilly.com

Philadelphia Wing’s Bark in the Bowl

If you’re itching for some fun things to do in Philly this weekend, this Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m., the Philadelphia Wings are planning to host the fan-favorite Bark In The Bowl at their game against the Georgia Swarm. While at the event, the Wings Party Zone will convert to a dog park with fire hydrants, palm trees, dog-safe turf, and enough toy balls for all furry friends who want to head to the event during the game. And as a release states, along with other dog-friendly activations, the first 500 dogs in attendance will receive a Wings bandana giveaway. Tickets start at just $25 and admit both one person and one dog.

601 S Broad St., wingslax.com

‘Disney:100 The Exhibition’

The world premiere of this years-in-the-making showcase opened last month at the Franklin Institute, and will remain on display until Aug. 27. The new exhibit features 10 galleries covering 15,000 square feet of the venue all in commemoration of the 100-year celebration of The Walt Disney Company. Philadelphians will be able to walk through sections highlighting a century of work from the archives of WDC, and also, a brief look into what the future holds.

All throughout ‘Disney: 100,’ museum-goers will not only see a showcase of what the company offers, but they will also take part in the classic magic of it all with a variety of interactive activations. From sifting through where characters from the brand were first imagined, to finding the origin of the many fairytales sprinkled throughout WDC’s pop culture, to even seeing what color palettes go into creating some of the most prominent figures in the company’s history—visitors will be immersed in it all. Tickets ($25-$45) are timed and dated, and advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

222 N. 20th St., fi.edu

‘Black Panther’ with the Philadelphia Orchestra

This weekend from Friday, March 17, to Sunday, March 19, the Philadelphia Orchestra will perform the Grammy- and Oscar-winning score of ‘Black Panther’ while the film is projected over the stage. As a release states, for some extra star power, Massamba Diop, who appeared on the original recording, will join the Orchestra to perform the talking drum for the performances as well.

Additionally, a portion of all ticket sales will benefit the United Negro College Fund as part of a new partnership with the nonprofit and the Kimmel Cultural Campus. The performances will take place at Verizon Hall, and times vary.

300 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org

Lifting Your Voice

This event comes from motivational speaker Jen Croneberger and NBC10 anchor Tracy Davidson, who have teamed up to inspire and connect women from the Main Line, Philadelphia and South Jersey. Lifting Your Voice comes at a time where Croneberger and Davidson believe women need time and space to hit the pause button, to be re-invigorated and to regain clarity about their life and goals.

As a release states, the full-day of programming starts with breakfast and networking, and then transitions to discussions to help attendees rediscover their passion, quiet the negative voice inside, set a pathway to their intentions and help everyone feel connected to the positive women around the room.

At the end of the day, participants will take home a Lifting Your Voice swag bag (which values over $150) with gifts, samples, discounts and more from PowerBeads by Jen, Lisi Lerch, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Loulla, Little Bags Big Impact, WOW Spiritfree Sparkling Cocktail, Fearless Restaurants, KC Essentials, POSH Collections, Dani Causey Skin and The Skin Rejuvenator.

The event ($129, and includes breakfast, lunch and the swag bag) will take place on Sunday, March 19 and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Philadelphia Country Club.

1601 Spring Mill Road., liftingyourvoice.com