Looking for some fun arts and culture events to check out this weekend in Philly? We’ve got you covered.

Barnes Young Professionals Night

This Friday, Nov. 11th, the Barnes Foundation will kick off another Young Professionals Night, but this time with the theme of Past/Forward. The evening will feature art, style, light bites, refreshments, plus live music from DJ Lil’ Dave, and a live performance by singer-songwriter Brandon Pain.

The event is also meant to highlight the cultural organization’s latest exhibit ‘Modigliani Up Close.’ As always dressing for the theme—which should span bold prints, bright colors, and shimmering metallics—is encouraged. Guests are also asked to bring an item of new or gently used winter clothing to donate to The Wardrobe, whose goal is to eliminate clothing insecurity by outfitting people for life or work.

Young Professionals Night will run from 7 to 10 p.m. this Friday.

2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, barnesfoundation.org

Lucy Yeghiazaryan at Chris’ Jazz Cafe

Lucy Yeghiazaryan will be hitting the stage at Philly’s own jazz hotspot this Saturday, Nov. 12. Named a finalist in the prestigious Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Competition, the NYC-based jazz vocalist has hit the stage at Chris’ before and will return to perform two sets (times are 8 and 10 p.m.) Tickets run for $30 for General Admission, $80 for Dinner and a Show, and $100 for VIP Seating/Dinner and a Show.

1421 Sansom St., chrisjazzcafe.com

‘Straight Out of Ireland’

This weekend, Philadelphians will be able to check out work from 26 Irish-based and 10 US-based artists with the second annual ‘Straight Out of Ireland’ art exhibit hosted by the Irish Diaspora Center of Philadelphia. The showcase will run from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13, at Sacred Heart Academy in Bryn Mawr.

As a release states, ‘Straight Out of Ireland’ is meant to celebrate the evolution of traditional Irish art while also showing off the modern style and soul of Ireland. Art lovers can explore the galleries and connect with the artists during a series of public discussions surrounding a wide range of topics, such as art in Ireland today, inspiration, and more. Throughout the event, attendees will also be invited to join a variety of cultural, educational, and family-friendly programming.

480 S Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, straightoutofireland.com

Annual Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival

This weekend, one of the longest-running Jewish film festivals in the country – The Annual Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival, presented by Philadelphia Jewish Film and Media (PJFM) – is back for its 42nd year.

Known as one of the first film festivals in Philadelphia, the event is said to bring the best in Jewish international cinema and new media content. Taking place from Nov. 12-19, the PJFM will premiere seven international feature films, one shorts program, an in-depth discussion of Hollywood’s Jewish New Wave of the 60s and 70s – presented by FilmShul – and an exclusive brunch screening of ‘Funny Girl’, which celebrates its 55th anniversary next year.

As a release states, all screenings will be in-person and take place at venues in Center City and the surrounding suburbs. General Admission tickets for films will be $15, with $13 discounts for seniors and $10 discounts for students. (‘Funny Girl’ will be $15 flat, while the closing night film, ‘America’, will be $20, as the film will be followed by a reception for all guests). Individuals may also purchase a $180 All-Access Pass for the festival, granting them front-of-the-line access to all events. In addition, anyone who purchases a pass will have the opportunity to stream the films on PJFM’s digital platform from Jan. 7-9, 2023.

More information and complete programming can be found online at phillyjfm.org

‘Les Misérables’

This weekend is your last chance to check out the award-winning musical in Philadelphia. Seen by over 130 million people in 53 countries and 22 languages, ‘Les Misérables’ is widely known as one of the globe’s most popular musicals. If you haven’t seen the show (or the movie, comic, TV or plenty of other adaptations), you likely know characters from the classic tale, or perhaps music from the hyper-famous score.

Philadelphia is the current stop on the national tour of Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon. And Philadelphians can catch the magic, the music and the story themselves when they head to the the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music until Nov. 13.

300 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org