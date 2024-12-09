Penn grad arrested in slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO after five-day manhunt

An image of the individual sought in connection to the investigation of the shooting death of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth’s insurance unit, is seen in an undated still image from surveillance video taken in a taxi in New York City, U.S., released on December 8, 2024.

The 26-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson who was arrested Monday in central Pennsylvania following a five-day manhunt has ties to Philadelphia.

Luigi Mangione, described by New York City Mayor Eric Adams as a “strong person of interest” in the killing, was apprehended after an employee of an Altoona McDonald’s recognized him and tipped off police, authorities said.

Mangione spent four years attending the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated in 2020 with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, a Penn spokesperson confirmed to Metro.

Thompson was shot early on the morning of Dec. 4 outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan. The brazen attack made worldwide headlines and engendered more than a little support from Americans fed up with the country’s healthcare industry.

The words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose” were written on the spent shell casings at the scene, an apparent reference to criticism of how insurance companies reject and fight medical claims.

Altoona officers arrested Mangione at around 9:15 a.m. Monday inside the fast-food restaurant. Among the items in his possession were a three-page, hand-written manifesto, New York Police Department officials said.

“It does seem that he has some ill will toward corporate America,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters at a news conference.

Police also recovered a self-assembled firearm, known as a “ghost gun,” a suppressor, a mask and multiple fake identifications, including a New Jersey card that the suspect used to check into a New York hostel prior to the shooting, according to the NYPD.

Authorities indicated they were not yet sure how Mangione traveled from New York to Altoona, or whether he passed through Philadelphia.

During his time at Penn, Mangione founded a video game development club and majored in computer science.

A LinkedIn page indicated he worked as a data engineer, and his Facebook profile shows he grew up in Towson, Maryland. Kenny said Mangione’s last known address was in Honolulu, Hawaii, adding that he also had ties to California.