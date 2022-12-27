Newspaper cover

Crime

Video shows gunman who wounded teen in North Philadelphia

North Philadelphia video
This surveillance image shows the suspect pointing a gun toward the house.
PPD

Detectives released surveillance video and images Tuesday in an attempt to catch a gunman who fired several shots into a house – injuring a 14-year-old boy – earlier this month in North Philadelphia.

At around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, the suspect had a brief verbal altercation with a man who lives on the 2100 block of W. York Street, investigators said. After the man went back into his house, the gunman fired through the front door, according to police.

Authorities said a teenager inside the house was struck in the buttocks and hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the PPD’s Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-3183/3184; call or text 215-686-8477; or go to www.phillypolice.com/forms/submit-a-tip.

About the Author

Jack Tomczuk

Jack Tomczuk is a Philadelphia native who started as a news reporter for Metro in March 2020 (just a couple days before COVID hit). Previously, he wrote for the Northeast Times, The Sun newspapers in Burlington and Camden counties and the Press of Atlantic City.

