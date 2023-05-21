Violent weekend leaves 2 dead, 12 injured

At least 14 people were shot Saturday and Sunday in Philadelphia, according to authorities.

Two men were struck when shots were fired just before 1:45 p.m. Sunday on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue in Kensington.

Authorities said a 20-year-old succumbed to his injuries a short time later at Temple University Hospital, while the other victim, a 37-year-old man, was headed to surgery with gunshot wounds to his cheek, shoulder and wrist.

A suspect in the shooting ran into a building on the block and barricaded himself inside an apartment above a store, according to police. The standoff was ongoing as Metro went to print Sunday.

Police said a 29-year-old mother was killed in a suspected murder-suicide just before 12:15 a.m. Saturday inside an apartment on the 100 block of E. Roosevelt Boulevard in Feltonville.

Officers found the victim, later identified as Katie Dales, of Tacony, with multiple gunshot wounds to her head, investigators said. The alleged shooter, a 27-year-old man, had apparently shot himself in the mouth, according to police. Both died at the scene, and detectives recovered a gun in the apartment.

On Sunday, just before 1 p.m., a man, described as around 20 years old, was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition after being shot twice in his leg on the 2800 block of Amber Street in Kensington, police said.

In Northeast Philadelphia, someone shot a 16-year-old boy in both of his legs at around 10:45 a.m. Sunday on the 6600 block of Sylvester Street in the Castor Gardens section, according to authorities.

The teenager was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Less than 15 minutes earlier, just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, officers took a 48-year-old man to the hospital after he was shot in his arm on the 500 block of W. Indiana Avenue in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia, investigators said. He was listed in stable condition.

A 37-year-old man was shot twice in the head at around 8 a.m. Sunday on the 6400 block of Farnsworth Street in Mayfair, authorities said. He was later listed in critical condition at Nazareth Hospital.

At around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, gunfire erupted near the corner of Germantown Avenue and Pike Street in Nicetown, leaving a 27-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to his left leg, according to police. He is expected to survive.

Investigators said three people were wounded during a robbery that occurred around 12:05 a.m. Sunday on the 400 block of W. Fisher Avenue in Olney.

A 49-year-old man was shot once in his stomach and hospitalized in stable condition, according to police. Authorities said a 39-year-old man was grazed in his right leg and did not seek medical treatment.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot once in his leg and taken to Einstein Medical Center. Detectives believe he and two other males who fled the scene attempted to rob the other victims. Charges are pending against the teenager, authorities said.

On Saturday, at around 11:30 p.m., someone shot a 28-year-old woman four times in her back on the 700 block of E. Thayer Street in Kensington, police said. She was later in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

Earlier in the day, just before 11 a.m., a 41-year-old woman was shot in her face and neck while inside a car at the corner of 27th Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia, authorities said.

She was transported to Temple University Hospital, and her injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

In Hunting Park, an argument escalated into gunfire at around 2 a.m. Saturday on the 4600 block of N. 5th Street, investigators said.

A 38-year-old man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his right foot, and detectives are searching for two men involved in the altercation. No one was arrested in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.