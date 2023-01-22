What to expect for Chestnut Hill on Ice 2023

To celebrate the chilly season, one Philly neighborhood is bringing back its fan-favorite activation—Chestnut Hill on Ice.

Taking place Jan. 27 and 28, this event will feature some returning fixtures surrounding cold-weather activities and also, plenty of restaurant and retail specials throughout the weekend.

One of the main focal points of the weekend is always from Ice Sculpture Philly with live ice carving shows by Peter Slavin and his team at Laurel Hill Gardens on Friday, Jan. 27, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Ice Sculpture Philly has reached recognition as the world’s first performance ice sculpting company, combining action, adventure, humor, drama and audience participation — and those at the festival will get to see it all first-hand.

And speaking of interesting ways to enjoy ice, Chestnut Hill will also have an eight-foot bonfire encased in a pillar of ice on Saturday, Jan.28, at 5 p.m, and an Ice Bar at Market at the Fareway. The latter is a bar carved entirely out of ice blocks in the Fareway’s outdoor beer garden created exclusively for Chestnut Hill on Ice. The bar will serve locally-brewed beers, wines, and hot drinks.

To help keep your spirits warm, the event will also have stations with fire pits along Germantown Avenue that serve warm adult and children-friendly beverages and snacks. Stateside Vodka will also be on site at their mobile bar at Laurel Hill Gardens on Friday, Jan. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Jan. 28, from noon to 5 p.m.

Another returning favorite comes in the form of chili specials at participating local restaurants. According to a release, the restaurants in Chestnut Hill’s will be serving up their take on chili, including vegan, vegetarian, and meat options during Chestnut Hill on Ice. Taste one or taste them all while exploring the Hill, with a full list of participating restaurants found online.

And last but certainly not least, Philadelphians can also check out live music on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chestnut Hill Brewing Co. (8221 Germantown Ave.) with hosts and performers Tom & Sara.

Chestnut Hill on Ice is free to attend, with pay-as-you-go activities for all ages. For more information about Chestnut Hill and the event, visit chestnuthillpa.com. Philadelphians can also join the conversation on social media with @chestnuthillpa