White Dog Cafe in University City, 3420 Sansom Street, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary with a toast of champagne and a Leg Lifter Lager brewed by Stoudts Brewing Company—one of White Dog Cafe’s original partners. Light bites and a special White Dog Butter Cream Cake was served. City Representative Sheila Hess was on hand to present a proclamation to Marty Grims and daughter Sydney Grims, owner of Fearless Restaurants, in acknowledgment of the achievement.