Theatre performances you can’t miss in Philadelphia

When the curtains rise and the spotlight is on this winter season, there are plenty of different productions to check out on stage. And Metro has the scoop on some of the best shows to see for yourself.

‘This Is The Week That Is’

1812 Productions’ wildly-popular political satire, ‘This Is The Week That Is,’ officially returns to the stage this winter season. What makes this production so compelling is the way it changes based on what’s happening in the world. It’s Philadelphia’s own ‘Saturday Night Live‘ with a sprinkle of ‘The Daily Show’ and ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ in a way—and the performers match the caliber of what people can expect when headed to a sketch comedy show of this degree.

As a release states, inspired by the 1960s British television satire ‘That Was The Week That Was’, and created by co-founder Jennifer Childs, ‘This Is The Week That Is’ features a script that changes nightly, improvised comedy, musical parodies, and a versatile cast of comedy pros.

This year’s production will run Dec. 1 to 31 at Plays & Players Theatre, and tickets ($40-$45) are now on sale.

1714 Delancey Place, 1812productions.org

‘A Soulful Christmas’

Kicking off next month at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, Philadelphians can get into the holiday spirit before the actual holidays with ‘A Soulful Christmas.’ Led by J. Donald Dumpson, this performance will feature a union of regional choristers, performing holiday spirituals and gospel favorites. And as the website states, the program culminates in closing to the evening with a visually mesmerizing “Finale of Lights.”

The production will take place Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at Verizon Hall on the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

300 S Broad Street, kimmelculturalcampus.org

‘A Hit Dog Will Holler’

Azuka Theatre’s new season will kick off with a production from playwright Inda Craig-Galván titled ‘A Hit Dog Will Holler.’

Directed by Azuka’s new Co-Artistic Director Reva Stover, the official synopsis for the show reads: “When racism and oppression manifest in a scary, physical form, a social media influencer and a boots-on-the-ground activist form a complex bond of friendship to help each other survive. The play, first drafted in workshop with the Humanitas Play L.A. Prize, explores the effects of a never-ending barrage of trauma on the women who are continually looked at to lead a movement of resistance and change.”

Pay-what-you-wish tickets (a program Azuka has brought back) are available for the new production, which will be on stage until Nov. 20.

302 S. Hicks Street, azukatheatre.org

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, and special guest Naseer Shamma

As part of the Kimmel’s Jazz series, Philadelphians will be able to check out the musical stylings of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO)—which features 15 of the finest jazz soloists and ensemble players today.

As a release states, Under Music Director Wynton Marsalis, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra performs a vast repertoire, from rare historic compositions to Jazz at Lincoln Center-commissioned works, including compositions and arrangements by Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, Mary Lou Williams, Benny Goodman, and many others. The performance will take place on Jan. 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

240 S. Broad Street, kimmelculturalcampus.org

‘Crossing the Veil’

TheatreXP’s latest show examines the dynamics among family members gathered to mourn the passing of one of their own. Based on true events, the show from Theatre XP’s Artistic Director R.T. “Bob” Bowersox will run in the City of Brotherly Love for a limited engagement from now through Nov. 26.

The personal experience of Bowersox played a role in the show and ‘Crossing the Veil’ was inspired by an occurrence at the funeral viewing of the writer’s own father. As a release states, his brother Paul – a man with 30 years’ experience and training in the senses and crafts of Shamanism (he studied extensively with Carlos Castaneda’s followers in Mexico) – indicated that he felt their father’s spirit in the room as they came to say their final goodbyes.

In the show, audiences will be able to see thoughts and emotions expressed from the characters that are not often seen in the world of theater through ‘Crossing the Veil’, which happens to be Bowersox’s 41st production. Tickets are now on sale for the show, which will play at the Plays & Player’s Theater.

1714 Delancey Street, theatrexp.org