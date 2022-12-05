Winter sparkles this season in Franklin Square

With the holidays approaching, it’s time to get lit — at the Franklin Square Light Show that is.

This winter season, the 10th Annual Electrical Spectacle Light Show presented by PECO will play at the historic park until Feb. 23 of next year. In true Philly fashion, the centerpiece of the show is Benjamin Franklin’s giant kite and key, and spectators have opportunities to check out these free performances during the day, or in the evening.

Each show will feature two songs being performed, with six options rotating. ‘All I want for Christmas Is You’ by Mariah Carey, ‘Feliz Navidad’ by José Feliciano and ‘A Christmas Festival’, performed by Peter Nero and The Philly POPS featuring Ann Hampton Callaway are among some of the soundtrack options. Beginning on Jan. 11 however, ‘Winter Wonderland’ by Johnny Mathis will be the solo song for each show running nightly through Feb. 26.

Other activities during the winter season at Franklin Square include Chilly Mini Golf (the only mini-golf course in the city, priced at $15 for adults and $12 for children.) Now through Jan. 29, the course will be decked out with lights, seasonal music, and larger-than-life wintertime friends throughout its entirety. The 18-hole game also features reproductions of Philadelphia icons and landmarks, and as a release states, the fun will continue for the month of February when Philly Mini Golf with Love (Feb. 1 – 26) takes over the course.

Philadelphians can also indulge in some bites from Ben’s Sweets and Treats with the menu spanning a variety of hand-crafted cocktails, classic and spiked hot chocolate, mulled wine, seasonal beers, wine, chocolate-covered pretzels, and apple cider doughnuts. Inside the space (which is open until Jan. 8) visitors can also purchase cooking decorating and s’more assembly kits for the nearby firepits.

Square Burger will also be serving up treats both in the daytime and nighttime (through Feb. 26) with new the seasonal additions of turkey burgers (made with homemade stuffing, cranberry mayo, and lettuce served on a brioche roll), a Candy Cane Shake, and homemade soup.

Winter time in Franklin Square will also feature a few standalone seasonal activations. First up, on Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m., the Square will host a Holiday Happy Hour Party with DJ Robert Drake. The evening will feature his collection of seasonal sounds, and the opportunity to win Chilly Mini Golf tickets for those in the most festive outfits.

There will also be a Hanukkah Celebration with the Old City Jewish Arts Center (on Dec. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m.), multiple opportunities for Jingle and Mingle with Santa (Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.) and a Kwanzaa Celebration with the African American Museum in Philadelphia (on Dec. 29 and 30, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.). Jingle and Mingle with Santa on Dec. 10 and 17 are also presented in partnership with the African American Museum in Philadelphia, a release states.

Finally, A Kids’ New Year’s Eve Countdown will ring in the New Year on Saturday, Dec. 31. The event begins with crafts from 5 to 6 p.m. before the Square Drop at 6 p.m., and New Year’s Eve Fireworks shortly after on the Waterfront (viewable from the Square which will close on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m.) In the future, Philadelphians can also look for the Ice Princess Weekend from Jan. 20-21, 2023.

For more information on Franklin Square (200 N 6th Street) and all of the wintertime activities hours of operations, visit historicphiladelphia.org