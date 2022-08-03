Woman killed, 2 injured in Frankford shootings

Two separate shootings in Frankford left a woman dead and two men injured Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Police said 29-year-old Tylesha Watson was enjoying a barbecue just before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 1800 block of Harrison Street when she was shot in the back.

Watson was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she died a short time later. No one was arrested in the immediate aftermath of the killing.

Several hours later and a few blocks away, shots were fired from a car at the corner of Frankford Avenue and Arrott Street, under a busy SEPTA Market-Frankford Line station.

Authorities said a 19-year-old man was shot several times throughout his body and a 30-year-old man was struck in his chest and knee at around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday. Both were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

Officers chased a van spotted leaving the scene and apprehended two suspects nearby. Police have not released their names or the charges they may face.

Elsewhere, a 30-year-old man was gunned down at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 5400 block of Pearl Street in West Philadelphia, according to authorities

Neroy Brown was shot multiple times and died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Officers did not make any immediate arrests.

Since the beginning of the year, 322 people have been killed in the city, one more than at this time in 2021, when Philadelphia recorded its highest number of homicides, according to police data.

A 33-year-old man arrived at Temple University Hospital at around 2 a.m. Wednesday with gunshot wounds to his shoulder, back and head, police said.

Authorities said he told investigators that he was sitting in his car on the 3400 block of N. 17th Street in the Tioga neighborhood when he heard gunfire. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Police said a 20-year-old man was in extremely critical condition after being shot just before 2 a.m. inside a house on the 800 block of N. 43rd Street in the West Powelton section of West Philadelphia.

Officers called to the scene for a person with a gun found the victim inside a third-floor bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian.

Earlier, on Tuesday just before midnight, a gunman shot a 19-year-old man in the foot on the 500 block of York Street in North Philadelphia, authorities said. He was hospitalized in stable condition.