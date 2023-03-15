Driver sought after woman killed in West Philadelphia crash

A 58-year-old woman died Tuesday night after being hit by two vehicles while walking in the Parkside section of West Philadelphia, authorities said.

Investigators said the initial car that struck her – a white Mitsubishi – was speeding, and the driver fled the scene. The driver of the other vehicle remained on site, according to police.

The crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. at the corner of 49th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Police said Darlene Gaston, of West Philadelphia, was hit in the westbound lanes of Lancaster Avenue and knocked into the other side of the road.

Gaston was then struck by the second vehicle, a gold Nissan, and medics pronounced her dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Investigators said the Mitsubishi was later found abandoned at Belmont Mansion Drive and Belmont Avenue, in Fairmount Park.

Anyone with information about the driver or the crash can contact police by calling 215-686-8477 or going to www.phillypolice.com/forms/submit-a-tip.