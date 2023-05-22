Wynnefield shooting leaves 2 dead

Two men were killed after gunfire erupted early Monday in the Wynnefield section of West Philadelphia.

Officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the 1700 block of N. Ruby Street, where they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said. Medical personnel declared him dead at the scene.

Police said the other victim, a 30-year-old man, was located in a driveway, having been shot in his head, stomach and left arm. He succumbed to his injuries a short time later at Lankenau Medical Center.

Investigators did not release any details about a possible suspect or motive, and authorities did not publicly identify the victims Monday. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.