Crime

Wynnefield shooting leaves 2 dead

Nate Willison

Two men were killed after gunfire erupted early Monday in the Wynnefield section of West Philadelphia.

Officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the 1700 block of N. Ruby Street, where they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said. Medical personnel declared him dead at the scene.

Police said the other victim, a 30-year-old man, was located in a driveway, having been shot in his head, stomach and left arm. He succumbed to his injuries a short time later at Lankenau Medical Center.

Investigators did not release any details about a possible suspect or motive, and authorities did not publicly identify the victims Monday. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

About the Author

Jack Tomczuk

Jack Tomczuk is a Philadelphia native who started as a news reporter for Metro in March 2020 (just a couple days before COVID hit). Previously, he wrote for the Northeast Times, The Sun newspapers in Burlington and Camden counties and the Press of Atlantic City.

