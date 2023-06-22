2 killed, 6 injured in Wednesday night shootings

Two men were killed and six other people were wounded in gun violence Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

The fatal shootings both occurred at around 8 p.m. in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police responding to the 6000 block of Regent Street found 40-year-old William Nelson with a gunshot wound to his chest, investigators said. He succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Hakeem Sehneah, 31, died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after he was shot multiple times on the 6700 block of Woodland Avenue, according to authorities.

No one was arrested in the immediate aftermath of either homicide.

Someone shot a 45-year-old man during an attempted robbery just before midnight Wednesday at 12th and Chestnut streets in Center City, police said. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.

Earlier, at around 10:30 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in his left leg on the 4700 block of Locust Street in West Philadelphia, authorities said. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

In Logan, a 53-year-old man sustained wounds to his foot and ankle after gunfire erupted at around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 1100 block of W. Wingohocking Street, according to police. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

A 36-year-old man showed up to Jefferson Frankford Hospital at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday with a gunshot wound to his knee, authorities said. Investigators added that he was shot on the 5700 block of Oxford Avenue in the Oxford Circle neighborhood. He is expected to physically recover.

Two people were injured when shots were fired just after 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of N. Wanamaker Street in West Philadelphia, according to authorities.

Police said a 23-year-old man was shot once in his abdomen and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition. The other victim, a 20-year-old man, was hit in his right arm and was being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.