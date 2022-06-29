Tasty and refreshing Fourth of July treats to try in Philly

The Fourth of July is finally here, and to make your tastebuds turn red, white and blue here are a few holiday treats to try around Philly.

Porcos/ Small Oven

Porcos/Small Oven Pastry Shop has certified itself as a South Philly staple, serving up both sweet and savory options from their store window on Washington Avenue. And for the 4th, the dual concept from Chad Durkin will be offering some specials for those throwing a party or heading to a BBQ. Porcos/Small Oven will be offering different platters such as a zesty pretzel ($45, serves 10-12), fresh mozzarella ($60, serves 12-15), build your own BBQ sammies ($225, serves 12), and assorted dessert bars by the dozen ($45) in addition to their standard menu.

2204 Washington Ave, smallovenpastryshop.com

Kalaya and Mike’s BBQ

According to a release, Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon of Kalaya Thai Kitchen and Mike Strauss of Mike’s BBQ are collaborating on a Thai BBQ brisket sandwich, available for one day only – Monday, July 4th – during Kalaya’s final weekend of residency at South Philadelphia’s Bok Bar.

The new sandwich will feature some Mike’s BBQ’s favorites: The brisket marinated with fermented fish and honey, plus, special rubs and spices which Nok brought back from her hometown of Trang in Southern Thailand.

“Everyone in Philly love’s Mike’s BBQ, and July 4th weekend is all about BBQ and outdoor parties, so this was an easy decision to run this collaboration on the rooftop at Bok Bar,” said Suntaranon in a statement. The dish is then topped with Kalaya’s som tum (papaya salad) on a Conshohocken Italian Bakery potato roll. There will be 100 sandwiches made available beginning at 2 p.m.

800 Mifflin St., bok-bar.com

Bank & Bourbon

The acclaimed venue inside of the Loews Philadelphia Hotel will be serving up a few spirited editions for the holiday. The Betsy Ross Sour (made with Apple Brandy, Lemon Juice, Grandine and a lemon twist) will be available all holiday weekend long at the hotspot, but Bank & Bourbon also has some new seasonal options to try. The “Secret Knock” in partnership with Bruno Mars’ award-winning SelvaRey Rum as part of larger program, Summerfest by Loews Hotels. The Piña Colada Milk Punch, cocktail includes SelvaRey Rum, coconut water, falernum, demerara syrup, pineapple juice, lime juice and milk. Garnished with a pineapple slice and brandied cherry. The drink, which is great individually, can also be shared in a true punch form. There’s also theocky’s Delight features orange juice, house-made sour mix, ginger ale, grenadine, garnished with orange slice and a maraschino cherry.

1200 Market St., bankandbourbon.com