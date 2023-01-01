A look ahead: It’s going to be a fun year in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is a city full of happenings—including in the New Year. 2023 is full of spirited activations, amazing shows and much more, and we’ve got the scoop on it all.

Taylor Swift—The Eras Tour

Swifties, music lovers and those just looking for an incredible show have been going through many loops and bounds to score tickets to a Taylor Swift concert. And if you’re lucky, you were able to acquire them for her stop in the City of Brotherly Love with ‘The Eras’ tour this spring from May 12 to 14. The shows will take place at Lincoln Financial Field.

lincolnfinancialfield.com

‘Disney 100’ The Exhibit at the Franklin Institute

Tickets are now on sale for ‘Disney100: The Exhibition,’ which will open at the FI on Feb. 18, 2023. When it opens, the new showcase will exhibit innovative and immersive technology throughout its galleries (covering 15,000 square feet) all in commemoration of the 100-year celebration of The Walt Disney Company.

There will be 10 galleries in total and each one will showcase different aspects of the company’s legacy. ‘Where It All Began’ is one of the first, and it’s dedicated to a creative endeavor that marked Disney on the map in the first place—storytelling. It will also showcase the multimedia environments that illustrate how Disney storytellers bring characters to life.

There will also be some exclusive showcases that Disney curated to show behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of the company’s most popular characters, films, shows, and attractions. Tickets ($25-$45) are timed and dated, and advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

222 N. 20th Street, fi.edu

Center City District Restaurant Week

Philadelphia is known as a city full of food and sought-after dining destinations, and the best way to check out some of what Philly has to offer on the culinary front is Center City District Restaurant Week—and luckily, some new updates have been made for the 2023 occasion that is fastly approaching.

The food-filled promotion kicks off this month on Jan. 15 and will run until Jan. 28. What this annual culinary celebration offers is the chance for Philadelphians to indulge in prix-fixe three-course dinners for $40, plus $25 lunches (depending on the spot) at over 60 Center City restaurants. A full list of participating spots can be found online.

centercityphila.org

New FDR Park

FDR Park in South Philadelphia is currently undergoing a massive $250 million revival plan that will transform the greens over the next decade, according to discoverphl.com. The first phase in the plan, known as “The Gateway Phase” is currently underway with visitor experiences expected to open in the fall of 2023.

1800 Pattison Ave., fdrparkphilly.org

Dead & Company—The Final Tour

We don’t need to introduce this group, or that fact that seeing them perform for the last time is kind of a big deal. Dead & Company will be hitting the City of Brotherly Love this summer at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, June 15. And yes, tickets are still available to catch Bobby Weir, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Mickey Hart.

deadandcompany.com

Made in America

The annual music festival Jay Z will kick off for its 12th year in 2023. The 2023 Made in America artists will perform on multiple stages on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, and doors will open each day at noon, with performances scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and running until approximately midnight on Saturday and 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Jury is still out on who the headliners could be, but fans can expect the total lineup to be a mix of hip hop, electronic music, pop and rock music.

madeinamericafest.com

Urbanspace

According to a release, Urbanspace, announced their latest expansion: Philadelphia. The food hall will be located in the southeast corner of the newly reimagined Bulletin Building (3025 Market Street), and the center of the unique, immersive experiences at Schuylkill Yards ultimately showcasing a 13,000-square-foot indoor dining venue that opens onto a 1,400-square-foot patio that fronts the new 1.3-acre park.

urbanspacenyc.com