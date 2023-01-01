Kick off your wellness journey for 2023 at these Philly spots

It’s a new year, and to make 2023 the healthiest for you yet—both physically and mentally—here are some of the top health and wellness spots in Philadelphia to get some me-time and to start the new year off right.

Heyday

Let’s face it, sometimes the beauty industry and trying to juggle looking your best with self-care and taking time for yourself can be a challenge. Heyday wants to help, and they do so with a knowledgeable group of experts, affordable prices and accessibility to the best products on the market.

Heyday utilizes their top-of-the-line resources to give each and every person individualized care and personalized tips on how to get your skin to reach its full potential. The brand emphasizes the ease and accessibility of their programs, so instead of a huge menu with a million different procedures that hardly make sense, this new beauty destination offers a few different options at different price points with enhancements such as microdermabrasion, professional peels, LED light therapy and gua sha.

1735 Chestnut Street, heydayskincare.com

Reset by Therabody

What Reset offers is the option to recover like an athlete, even if you aren’t suiting up for a big game. With amenities normally only offered to the elite (although in the past few years they’ve been expanding their product offerings online), Reset by Therabody’s whole philosophy is that the power to heal ourselves is built into our biology, they just have the tools ready for us that will help speed along this process.

There’s a lymphatic massage, Theragun massage, PEMF therapy, cryotherapy, sound therapy, light therapy, Therabody retail, IV drips, enhancement boosters and more. Philadelphians can also buy specific packages that offer two or more services plus one of Reset’s products, like their Recover CBD Lotion or CBD Sleep Tincture.

Visitors can schedule a Theragun massage (using the percussive device, the Theragun, that Therabody is most known for) for $45 for 15 minutes, or Cryotherapy for $45 for 5 minutes, plus PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field therapy), Sound Therapy and more at around the same price range.

1424 Frankford Ave., therabody.com

Away Spa at The W Hotel

The Away Spa located inside of The W Hotel offers a variety of treatments, and you get your first peek as soon as you walk through the door. There are manicure and pedicure stations— the latter with grand curtains tucked around them for a bit more privacy—but, there are also shelves chock full of products for anything you might be looking for in the health department.

This spa offers an array of normal services along with some customizable packages and add-ons that will make your stay here unique. Treatments range from body scrubs and wraps, facials, hair and scalp treatments, lip treatments, manicures/pedicures, massages and men’s services.

1439 Chestnut Street, marriott.com

City Fitness

As a boutique wellness company headquartered here in the City of Brotherly Love, City Fitness is known for its spacious facilities, updated equipment and united atmosphere. As the official description says: City Fitness is about developing a community of fitness lovers that feel at home in the gym, helping them not only improve themselves, but also the city of Philadelphia. The brand will soon open its seventh facility in Old City in 2023.

With multiple venues in the local area, Philadelphians can kick their year off right by joining in on a new studio class or program, and by staying motivated with the aid of this fitness community in the city.

Various locations, cityfitnessphilly.com

The Wellness Collective

The Wellness Collective offers Philadelphians an array of healthy options… think of it as a menu to feed whatever it is that your body and mind needs. In a world where owner Danielle Massi says the message is to “work hard until you burn out,” the cancer survivor wants to combat that notion with one that puts the emphasis on nourishing your emotional, physical and mental wellbeing at all costs.

The Collective’s offerings range from therapy (there is a marriage and family therapist on staff as well as a professional counselor); a spiritual medium that helps people connect with those who passed on ( “a lot of people are grieving and they don’t recognize how they’re carrying that grief around with them,” says Massi); someone who directly works with the physical aspects of the body really clearing out energy and making people feel more aligned; three yoga instructors; and also Shadow Work (tapping into the unconscious mind), which is what Massi handles.

100 S. Broad Street, wellnessphl.com