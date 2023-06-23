Cavanaugh’s River Deck celebrates 20 years with multiple activations this summer

The Philly waterfront down on the Delaware River has become an attraction in its own right. But it all started with a handful of spots, including Cavanaugh’s River Deck—aka Philadelphia’s original hot spot for “dining and dancing on the Delaware,” and in 2023, the venue is celebrating 20 years in business.

Cav’s River Deck is celebrating the occasion with returning food favorites, summertime cocktails, DJs, Sunday brunch events, property enhancements, theme nights – and the return of some decades-old traditions.

The concept was first created by two former co-workers, Kenneth Hutchings and Patrick Pawliczek, who had worked together in the early 90s at Cavanaugh’s University City, when it was owned then by Pawliczek’s grandfather at the time, a release states. Years later, the duo reunited while working at Katmandu in the early 2000s, which they went on to reopen as Cavanaugh’s River Deck in summer of 2003.

“Twenty years ago this summer Ken and I decided to go into business together and we have never looked back,” said Pawliczek in a statement. “We used to say it was fate that brought us together at Katmandu. We knew we wanted to create our own brand with Cavanaugh’s River Deck at the time – but little did we know what a big hit it would be.”

The brand over the years eventually grew into what it is today, with locations in Rittenhouse (the original opened in 2008, but then recently moved in 2022 down the block to a bigger location), and another location in Headhouse in 2013.

“It has been a crazy and wild ride for twenty years – with no signs of slowing down. We are so thankful to keep on doing what we love for all this time. The customers, the staff, the community – we appreciate all the support and patronage,” Pawliczek continued.

To celebrate two decades in business, Wednesday nights will now hold the old tradition of Mug Nights at the venue—which essentially has customers buying a mug for five bucks and getting refills on beer for $3. The night will also feature $5 candy apple shots and $5 Absolut Wild Berry drinks from 9 pm to Midnight.

Thursday nights at Cavanaugh’s River Deck will feature a live band karaoke from 9 to midnight, while Friday nights have been dubbed to be spent “on deck” featuring more live entertainment. Coming up, Mr. Hollywood DJ will be on deck on Friday, June 30th for the start of the long Independence Day weekend. Friday specials will include $4 Bud and Bud Light Cans to pre-game from 10 pm to Midnight.

Saturdays have been named “Slay Saturdays” with $4 Miller Lite cans specials from 10 pm to midnight, and on Sundays, Cav’s is calling it “Island Vibes” with reggae, soca, afrobeats and more from 8 pm on. Additionally, for the 4th of July holiday, Philadelphians can also check out fireworks at the venue on the 1st and 2nd. There’s also the annual July 3rd pre-party from 6 pm to 2am, (with no cover before 10 pm.) Drink Specials include Miller Lite cans for $4, 2 Moods Seltzer for $8 and Washington Apple pop shots for $5.

The venue will also be hosting a series of Drag Brunches, with upcoming dates to include July 30th and August 20th. Tickets come out to be $25 per person and includes admission and a brunch buffet, or there’s an option to upgrade for $50 per person, which includes admission, a brunch buffet and two hour mimosas. Tables for 2 to 6 guests start at $100. Another brunch event comes in the form of a “Yappy Brunch” for Philadelphians and their pups (or for those who just love furry friends.) Yappy Brunch dates are set for July 9th and August 11th with doors opening at 11 am. Lastly, Male Revue brunches (with the same ticket prices as the Drag Brunches) will take place on July 23rd and August 27th.

Cavanaugh’s is also planning a 20th anniversary party, with more details to be shared at a later date. Food and drink wise here, Philadelphians can find an assortment of dishes including Cav’s Famous Wings, a Summer Salmon Salad, Short Rib Grilled Cheese and much more.

To find out more information about Cavanaugh’s River Deck (417 N Christopher Columbus Blvd.,) visit theriverdeck.com