It’s finally June, and here are some ways to celebrate Philly Pride all month long.

Philly Aids Thrift and Giovanni’s Room

Philadelphia’s largest (and gay-owned) thrift store will be celebrating the month of June by showcasing a rainbow of colors in terms of fashion and window displays. What shoppers can find at the storefront is a selection of shirts, pants, dresses, shoes, accessories and even vintage jewelry. Philadelphians can also support the nonprofit by perusing through home goods, games and other thrift items for purchase.

Secondly, Philadelphians can celebrate Pride with Philly AIDS Thrift at Giovanni’s Room in the gayborhood for all of your Gay Pride Month essentials. According to a release, while there, you can find the special Philadelphia edition of the Gay Pride Flag, other LGBTQ flags, pride t-shirts, magnets, buttons and other queer ephemera. Shoppers can also pick up the recently published copy of ‘Queerbook Anthology’ – a collection of fiction and non-fiction work by LGBTQ people from all over the world that was published by PAT during the pandemic.

710 S. 5th St. and 345 S. 12th St., phillyaidsthrift.com and queerbooks.com

Without a Cue

Without A Cue Productions is celebrating Philly Gay Pride Month with $5 off the new mystery walking tours in Historic Philadelphia, which transports participants back in time to crack a murder in the Jazz Age. The Bucks County female-owned theatrical company is celebrating the launch in Philly with $5 savings for any walking tour in the entire month of June by using the promo code 5PRIDE on their website. Philadelphians can also watch for stories spotlighting Without a Cue Productions’ out and proud gay cast members during Pride Month and in the future as well.

withoutacue.com

Trunc

Trunc in Northern Liberties will debut a month full of Gay Pride and Equality Pop-ups, with the first on June 4. The gay-owned, Black-owned, female-owned and veteran-owned gift shop, gallery and maker space’s first edition will partner with Philly Fork & Whisk, which specializes in catering private and public events, and a performance pop-up with Karen Smith Drums—a playwright, director, and producer inspiring poet, at 5:30 p.m. For future pop-ups throughout Philly Pride Month, check out Trunc’s website.

929 N. 2nd St., trunc.net

Sidewalk Showgirls

Every Monday, catch a variety show featuring drag performers, cabaret and more while sitting street-side at Center City’s Chatayee Thai. Philadelphians can also enjoy a Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m.

1227 Walnut St., chatayeethai.com

Volvér

Chef Dane DeMarco (they/them) will be the next Chef in Residence as part of Jose Garces’ program at Volvér as part of Philly Pride Month. As a release states, for the new Chefs in Residency Program, each Chef will showcase their top signature dishes on the Volvér menu for six to eight weeks, alongside Chef Garces’ signature French-inspired dishes.

Through a special donation program in partnership with the Garces Foundation, each Chef in Residency will have the opportunity to raise money to support their work with their current restaurant, or to use for the start of their next culinary journey. Volvér’s hours for the season will be from Wednesday to Sunday, from 4 to 9 p.m., with a special pre-theatre menu served from 4 to 6:30 p.m., and happy hour from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

300 S. Broad St., philadelphia.volverrestaurant.com