Philly Pride March and Festival 2022: What to expect

Every year in June, the City of Brotherly Love celebrates pride along with everyone in the LGBTQ+ community with a march and spirited festival. And 2022 will be following suit starting this Sunday.

The Philly Pride March will officially begin on June 5 at the north end of Independence Mall in front of the Constitution Center at 5th and Arch streets. Beginning at 11 a.m., those in the community and supportive allies can join the fun, which will be orchestrated by the Philly Dyke March and PHL Pride Collective.

Everyone is welcome to join prior to the march for speeches and music before marching through Philadelphia to celebrate the occasion.

The starting point for the march acknowledges two historical moments in Philadelphia that took place just two blocks south, according to a release. The Reminder Day Demonstrations were held in front of Independence Hall on Chestnut Street from 1965 until 1969 to raise awareness of bigotry, prejudice, and discrimination toward the LGBTQ+ community and to send the message that “Gay is good.” The 1972 Pride Day March concluded at the same spot 50 years ago.

While on route, participants can see three separate points of importance as well, all of which highlight diverse voices. One stop includes land acknowledgment honoring the Lenni Lenape people. The second features speakers geared specifically towards people of color and trans folks. The third and final stop is a tribute to LGBTQ+ elders and youth at the site which previously held the mural for Gloria Caserez, one of the community’s most valued and powerful community leaders.

Similar to years past, the Philadelphia Pride Festival will follow the Pride March. Beginning at noon on June 5, the celebration will take place in the Gayborhood— and it’s built with deep intention around the reimagining of Pride and uplifting the most marginalized members of the LGBTQ+ community. As a release states, within the larger festival, PHL Pride Collective has worked with community partners to build a variety of fun and safe places for everyone.

Those who head to the festival can find youth and family programming within the activation, including from The Attic Youth Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence, Galaei’s SPLAT program, Philly Family Pride and the William Way LGBT Community Center. There will also be a dedicated Sober Space and dry bar for adults, which includes a stage for DJs and performances.

Additionally, a variety of food trucks will be on site.

Participants can also find a space dubbed The Relaxation Zone. This space is geared towards attendees seeking an accessible, low sensory respite from festivities. This area will feature comfortable seating, accessible bathrooms, a cooling station, and low acoustic music to provide a space for elders, those living with disabilities and others seeking rest and relaxation during the event.

Medical Services will be provided throughout the festival staffed by Bebashi and The Mazzoni Center, and also, the PHL Pride Collective will be utilizing what they call a community safety model. That includes mental wellness services, social workers, trained private security and de-escalation specialists.

Finally, Kiki Alley will be featured at the Philadelphia Pride Festival. This celebration space highlights the rich culture and history of the Philadelphia ballroom community, according to a release. In addition, the Philadelphia Muses Stage will feature a lineup of local performers and producers curated by Sway Philly and BOS Philly. Both BOS and Sway will also host a dance party at 13th and Locust from noon to 7 p.m.