Where to sober sip for Dry January in Philly

Occasionette

Dry January is made easy at this local brand, which has storefronts in Chestnut Hill, on East Passyunk Avenue and in Collingswood, New Jersey. While shopping at any location, Philadelphians can find zero-proof tipples and sober sips such as the Seedlip Spice 94 and the Seedlip Garden 108, available in 700 ml bottles.

The ingredients can be utilized with different recipes as well, which can be found in ‘Free Spirit Cocktails: 40 Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes’ ($19.95) by Camille Wilson, featuring “drinks that are both lighthearted and easy to make”, and ‘Zero Proof: 90 Non-Alcoholic Recipes for Mindful Drinking’ ($22) by Elva Ramirez, both of which are available at Occasionette.

Multiple locations, occasionette.com

Urban Farmer

For Philadelphians looking to participate in Dry January, Urban Farmer’s list of extensive mocktails make sipping sober that much easier.

The Farm Mule ($7) is composed of Fever Tree Ginger Beer and lime mint syrup, its then finished with a dash of bitters. The Pal-No-Ma ($7), on the other hand, is crafted with grapefruit, lime, agave, and sea salt, then topped with soda water. The Pomegranate Spritz ($7) is prepared with Fever Tree Club Soda, pomegranate juice, and rosemary, then its finished with fresh lime, and lastly, the Orange Creamsicle ($7) boasts Fever Tree Club Soda, orange juice, vanilla bean, and Chantilly cream.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., urbanfarmersteakhouse.com

Forsythia

This French-focused Old City bar and eatery is currently offering a Shrub and Soda of the Day, and additionally, a tasty assortment of mocktails on their menu. As a release states, guests can sip on the PGL composed of non-alcoholic tequila, pomegranate, ginger, and lime juice, or opt for a Shrub and Soda of the Day with the featured flavor: Apple-Fig.

Philadelphians can also keep an eye out for Beverage Director Shawn Miller’s new additions which will include non-alcoholic spirits and amaros made in-house to help keep Dry January going strong.

233 Chestnut Street, forsythiaphilly.com

Stratus Rooftop Lounge

Who says that participating in Dry January has to be anything less than chic? At Stratus, this rooftop lounge is offering their own variation of the sober activation. One cocktail, The Harvest Dreams, is composed of Seedlip 108, spiced cucumber syrup, and lime juice, while the Currently Venting is prepared with Seedlip 94, huckleberry syrup, and lemon juice, topped with club soda.

Both were crafted by lead bartender Patrick Banko and are available at this hotspot, located on the 11th floor of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco.

433 Chestnut Street, stratuslounge.com

Iron Hill Brewery

Iron Hill is embracing the alcohol-free month with its dry-hopped water, which is available at all of their Pennsylvania locations. Iron Hill’s Hop Water is a 0% ABV sparkling beverage crafted with a blend of six hops, including Azacca, Jarrylo, Cascade, Chinook, Cashmere and El Dorado, according to a release. The drinks come in four mocktail flavors: Raspberry Limeade, Peach Tea, Blackberry Lemon, and a mojito-inspired Hop-jito.

Multiple locations, ironhillbrewery.com

Rex at the Royal

This southern-styled hotspot is offering two mocktail recipes on its list of sober offerings: If You Got ‘Em ($8), crafted with cold brew coffee, smoked pear, lime, rosemary, and demerara, or the Cide Eye ($8), made with apple pie cocktail syrup, lemon, sparking and a salt rim. Philadelphians can pair the drinks with some standout dishes including chicken and dumplings, smoked brisket, crab fondue, banana pudding cheesecake and more.

1524 South Street, rexphl.com

Fitz on 4th

This Queens Village spot is serving up a few treats, including this mocktail that’s perfect for Dry January: Lia’s Lavender Lemonade. The concoction is described as a light lavender-infused creation with sparkling water, lemon, and a lavender sprig. While there, diners can pair their drinks with plant-based dishes such as mushroom sliders, edamame dumplings, “crab” cakes, pumpkin tid-bits and more.

743 S 4th Street, fitzon4th.com