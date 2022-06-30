Holy ‘Que Smokehouse brings heat to 2nd location

Earlier this year, the popular Bucks County BYOB Holy ‘Que Smokehouse re-launched post-pandemic with an array of traditional, mouthwatering BBQ staples crafted by founder and pit master Tom Peters. Now, the Texas-styled hotspot has expanded to a second location in Doylestown, and will be serving up some classic favorites with a few new twists.

The Smokehouses’ pit master spent six years perfecting the art of Texas-style barbecue following a trip to Austin, Texas before heading back to the East Coast. While there, Peters says he was “inspired by the craft and blown away by the simplicity of this particular cuisine which incorporates three elements: salt, pepper, and smoke.” So, he grew a menu that featured influences from traditional BBQ –meaning incorporating smoked meats, classic sides, and decadent sweet treats typically found in the southern states.

Fan favorites from the original location include meat served by the pound (think half/full pork spare rib racks, brats, brisket, pulled pork and turkey) plus an array of toppling sandwiches. Those options span a few options, including what the establishment calls The Holy Grail (prepared with brisket, pulled pork and links), a riff on the Sloppy Joe (which incorporates shredded brisket) dubbed the Texas Joe. The brisket cheesesteak rounds it all up utilizing chopped brisket, sautéed onions, and a house-made cooper sharp and cheddar cheese blend.

All sandwiches are then served on Martin’s squishy rolls and a generous portion of pickled red onions on the side. Philadelphians can also find a series of sizeable platters including The Holy Trinity prepared with brisket, brats, and spare ribs with one side, the Pitmaster’s Choice, a choice of four meats at ¼ pound each and three sides hand-selected by Peters, and Lone Star which consists of three meats (half pound each) and four sides.

Now to add to its original offerings, Holy ‘Que Smokehouse has announced its second location at Main Street Marketplace, adjacent to the cocktail bar Hop/Scotch, in historic Doylestown. Beginning July 9, fans of the renowned BBQ joint can visit this new “permanent pop-up” on Saturdays and Sundays during the summer months, boasting a rotating menu of sandwiches and BBQ platters – available for dine-in at the bar, al fresco on the patio, or takeaway.

“It’s been a goal of mine for quite some time to open a second location, and I couldn’t be happier to have found a home within the Doylestown community,” said Tom Peters, Pitmaster and Owner of Holy ‘Que Smokehouse in a statement. “We’re very much looking forward to this next chapter, and can’t wait for folks to spend the summer with us while getting a taste of authentic, Texas-style barbeque.”

As a release states, Peters and his team will be posted on the patio behind Hop/Scotch cocktail bar every weekend this summer with a weekly rotation of select Texas-style BBQ and complementing sides. Think slow-cooked meats like brisket, pulled pork, turkey, and ribs, plus heaping portions of signature side dishes such as mac ‘n’ cheese, honey cornbread, pinto beans and more.

“I am thrilled to be joined by Holy ‘Que Smokehouse in the Marketplace as the passion they share for their craft shows in everything they present and compliments the quality and service standards we aim to achieve,” added Amanda Havier, General Manager of Hop/Scotch in a statement. “I believe they will be an excellent and unique addition to Doylestown food scene.”

There will be more to come for Peters and new pit master Michael Heckman, as well, as the duo is slated to collaborate on new ventures together in the coming months – kicking off with the Doylestown pop-up. But for now, visitors can check Holy ‘Que Smokehouse’s “permanent pop-up” located at 22 South Main Street, Doylestown, on the back patio adjacent to Hop/Scotch – or inside the cocktail bar in case of inclement weather. Hours of operation are Saturday and Sunday, noon to sell out, starting on Saturday, July 9.

For more information, visit holyque.com