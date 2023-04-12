Ex-boyfriend arrested after North Philadelphia double stabbing

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after a woman and a 5-year-old girl were seriously wounded in a stabbing earlier this week in North Philadelphia, police said.

Sean Tucker, 28, described by investigators as the woman’s ex-boyfriend, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other crimes in relation to the attack, according to the police department.

Officers were called at around 7:30 p.m. Monday to a house on the 1800 block of N. 20th Street, where they found the 37-year-old woman and girl covered in blood, authorities said. Both had suffered multiple stab wounds and were hospitalized in critical condition.

Tucker’s attorney could not be identified Wednesday.