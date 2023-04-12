Newspaper cover

Crime

Ex-boyfriend arrested after North Philadelphia double stabbing

By Posted on
stabbing
NATE WILLISON

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after a woman and a 5-year-old girl were seriously wounded in a stabbing earlier this week in North Philadelphia, police said.

Sean Tucker, 28, described by investigators as the woman’s ex-boyfriend, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other crimes in relation to the attack, according to the police department.

Officers were called at around 7:30 p.m. Monday to a house on the 1800 block of N. 20th Street, where they found the 37-year-old woman and girl covered in blood, authorities said. Both had suffered multiple stab wounds and were hospitalized in critical condition.

Tucker’s attorney could not be identified Wednesday.

About the Author

Jack Tomczuk

Jack Tomczuk is a Philadelphia native who started as a news reporter for Metro in March 2020 (just a couple days before COVID hit). Previously, he wrote for the Northeast Times, The Sun newspapers in Burlington and Camden counties and the Press of Atlantic City.

