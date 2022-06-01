Looking for some family friendly pride events in Philly for 2022? We’ve got you covered.

Pride in the Park: Pride Day at Parks on Tap

For the second year in a row, families can head out to Pride in the Park at Parks on Tap’s Fairmount Water Works location. On June 18 from noon to 6 p.m., Philadelphians can enjoy a full day of music, cocktails, and camaraderie benefiting a few LGBTQ+ nonprofit organizations: The William Way LGBT Community Center, Philly Asian Queer, The Attic Youth Center and Galaei.

640 Waterworks Dr., parksontap.com

Juneteenth Family Pride Picnic

As a release states, all are welcome at this tobacco-free event which will center on LGBTQ+ Black families, history, vendors and artists. The picnic will take place at the Lovett Park next to the library on Saturday, June 18 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. While there, Philadelphians can expect free food, entertainment, resource tables, vendors and more. Those interested can check back in for updates online, as a lineup of all the participants will be posted in the coming weeks. This particular event comes from Philadelphia Family Pride and is free of charge.

6945 Germantown Ave., philadelphiafamilypride.org

Pride Day at the Philadelphia Zoo

On Saturday, June 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., families can head to the Philadelphia Zoo to celebrate Pride Day. With the backdrop of one of the city’s oldest cultural institutions (which is home to many animals and activities), families and Philadelphians of all ages can celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQ community while there.

Throughout the day, local LGBTQ organizations have been invited to give away literature and talk about their services, and guests are also invited to show off their Gay Pride by wearing their most colorful rainbow and pride-themed threads for a chance to win Zoo tickets for a future visit. Zoo admission is $24 for ages 12+ and $19 for ages 2-11, children under 2 are free, plus entrance for Big Time is $6 (adults and children ages 2+). Food and drink is pay as you go, and ticket reservations are available online.

3400 W. Girard Ave., philadelphiazoo.org

Pride at the Park

Families can head to Narbeth Park next weekend (Saturday, June 11 from noon to 4 p.m.) to check out a special day of celebration for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. As a release states, the event’s mission is to create a welcoming, educational, youth-led celebration for Narberth, Lower Merion Township, and surrounding areas by featuring LGBTQIA+ and allied artists, performers, organizations and businesses.

An official statement reads: “It’s a time when people from all around Narberth and Lower Merion can come together to celebrate and learn in a fun and safe environment.” While there, visitors can expect food, live music, local artists and vendors, plus non-profits and student organizations. Performers to look out for during the event include Brittany Lynn at 12:30 p.m., Maddie Fiks at 1:15 p.m., Kate Dressed Up at 2 p.m. and Gloss at 3 p.m. Finally, families can also look for a Kids Corner with Balena Canto at 12:30 p.m.

80 Windsor Ave, Narberth, prideatthepark.org