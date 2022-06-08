Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

Petapalooza

This weekend is going to get a bit hairy… with lots of furry friends. On Sunday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chestnut Hill Business District and Weavers Way Co-op will join forces to host Petapalooza. This free family-friendly event is a celebration of all of our animal friends with activities for both humans and pets alongside Germantown Avenue.

Activations include doggie pools, a raffle, a pet caricaturist, a pet parkour course, a chance to check out Backyard Chickens and an assortment of pet-focused vendors such as Weavers Way Pet Store, Bon Appetite, Queenie’s Pets, Fairmount Barks and the Chestnut Hill Cat Clinic. There will also be pet rescue and adoption agencies on-site, as well as a drop-off spot for visitors to donate new toys and items to Philadelphia PAWS. And finally, humans can also look for “Yappy Hour” specials at select locations to top off the day.

Germantown Ave., chestnuthillpa.com

Lumos Yoga & Barre

Lumos is offering a special class this weekend, but first, every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. (and Tuesdays at noon), expecting and new moms can head to the Fairmount studio for prenatal and postpartum fitness classes. According to Lumos, the classes are meant to support and strengthen moms to be their best self for themselves and their babies, and the sessions are led by their Certified Prenatal Postpartum Fitness Trainer (though they ask you to consult your doctor before joining.)

Then, on Sunday, June 12, visitors can catch the last seasonal session of the studio’s Healing Sound Bath Meditation and Yoga, titled ‘Breath of the Ocean.’ This meditative experience is led by Lumos Instructor Eunmi Chang and will take participants on a tranquil journey of healing and self-discovery. And while there, students will tune into vibrations in order to achieve deep relaxation along with a profound sense of peace and well-being. The experience is $30 and starts at 3 p.m.

2001 Green St., lumosyogaandbarre.com

Summer Craft Bazaar

This weekend marks the start of the Summer Craft Bazaar at Cherry Street Pier featuring up to 70 art and craft vendors, interactive craft booths, make and takes, food from Philly favorites, tote giveaways and more. The experience is part of the Art Star Craft Bazaar, which has a brick and mortar at The Bourse Food Hall, but the flagship will call one of Philly’s most picturesque waterfront destinations home in 2022. Visitors can soak it all in this Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and as an extra special bonus, Art Star will also be giving away 75 free event totes at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

In addition to the shopping, local food will be provided by Dr. Wutzit’s Wonderballs, Mom Mom’s Polish Food Cart (Sunday only), and French Toast Bites, as well as ice-cold draft beers and cocktails from The Garden Bar. And finally, guests will want to also visit the free raffle table for a chance to win a handmade good donated by a participating vendor.

121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd, artstarphilly.com

Freestyle Love Supreme

Here for this week/weekend only, Philadelphians can catch the unique and vibrant improv musical show that’s been around for almost two decades. Conceived by ‘Hamilton‘ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and local Philadelphian Anthony Veneziale, ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ has been described as “lightning in a bottle” due to the fact that no two shows are ever the same. And that’s all thanks to audience participation and the talents of the production’s performers. Veneziale will be performing in all local shows, along with some special guests (including Lin Manuel Miranda for the June 10 performance.) Philadelphians can check out the electrifying shows for themselves at the newly named Miller Theater on the Kimmel Cultural Campus until June 12.

250 S. Broad St., freestylelovesupreme.com

Cocktails for a Cause Kick Off Party

Throughout Pride Month, Philadelphians can drink the rainbow at some of the city’s top spots including Liberty Point (Orange, Flyer’s Rowdy Rita), Morgan’s Pier (Yellow, Crushin It), Juno (Red, Rose-Blood), Dolphin Tavern (Light Blue, Out to Sea), Craft Hall (Brown, Pom-Pom Rumchata Cold Brew), Lola’s Garden (Purple, Butterly Gimlet), Parks on Tap (Blue, Peachy Keen), Concourse Dance Bar (Pink, Hubba Bubba), Harper’s Garden (Green, Dill Wit It), Rosy’s Taco Bar (Black, Margarita Negra) and The Garden at Cherry Street Pier (White, Frozen Spiked Lemonade.)

And as a bonus, the first-ever Cocktails for a Cause Pride Party and Kick-Off event (which will be free and feature all cocktails) will take place on Thursday, June 9 at Liberty Point from 5 to 8 p.m. While there, the Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities will be on hand with Gritty (at 6 p.m.), while the evening will also be filled with fun surprises.

211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, libertypointphilly.com