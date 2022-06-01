A rainbow of flavors: Philly Pride food and drink specials

Here’s a citywide round-up of some of the best Philly Pride food and drink specials being offered in June.

FCM Hospitality

Cocktails for a Cause is back, and all of FCM Hospitality’s venues will offer a drink representing a different color of the all-inclusive Pride rainbow flag. But this year, they also have a new partner and help from the Philadelphia Flyers, Flyers Charity and of course, Gritty. Philadelphians can drink the rainbow from June 1 – 30 at some of the city’s top spots including Liberty Point (Orange, Flyer’s Rowdy Rita), Morgan’s Pier (Yellow, Crushin It), Juno (Red, Rose-Blood), Dolphin Tavern (Light Blue, Out to Sea), Craft Hall (Brown, Pom-Pom Rumchata Cold Brew), Lola’s Garden (Purple, Butterly Gimlet), Parks on Tap (Blue, Peachy Keen), Concourse Dance Bar (Pink, Hubba Bubba), Harper’s Garden (Green, Dill Wit It), Rosy’s Taco Bar (Black, Margarita Negra) and The Garden at Cherry Street Pier (White, Frozen Spiked Lemonade.)

As a bonus, the first-ever Cocktails for a Cause Pride Party and Kick-Off event (which will be free and feature all cocktails) will take place on Thursday, June 9 at Liberty Point from 5 to 8 p.m. While there, the Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities will be on hand with Gritty (at 6 p.m.), while the evening will also be filled with fun surprises.

In total, the month long activation will benefit four charities across the city.

Multiple locations, fcmhospitality.com

Jet Wine Bar

According to a release, all Pride Month-long, wine lovers are invited to grab a table outside in green-filled, art-adorned Jet Wine Garden (located at Jet Wine Bar) to enjoy the return of the popular Pride Month Flight ($30). The flight consists of six candy-colored wines in vibrant hues that represent every color of the rainbow flag—Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue and Violet, and will be available until the end of June. And the best part? For every Pride Flight sold, Jet Wine Bar will donate $5 to the the William Way LGBT Community Center.

1525 South St., jetwinebar.com

Glu Hospitality

Bagels and Co. and Glu Hospitality will be supporting Philly Gay Pride Month and the LGBTQ Community by donating a dollar from every rainbow bagel sold from there storefront in June to the William Way LGBT Community Center.

1001 N. 2nd St., bagelsandcophl.com

Evil Genius Beer Company

To showcase some love for Pride Month, the Fishtown-based beer lab will be launching their limited-release brew, #loveislove. The Strawberry Blonde Ale (6% ABV) is described as crisp with a hint of natural strawberry flavor, and will be available at Evil Genius (through their new 12 ounce cans) and through GoPuff. The #loveislove draft however will be available for limited time also at The Lab, and at Evil Genius’ Beer Garden, and through some select regional restaurants. Philadelphians can also check out a Gay Pride Kick-Off Happy Hour and Keg Tapping on Thursday, June 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a first taste, happy hour drink and food specials, and a special keg tapping, which will be free and open to the public.

1727 N. Front St., evilgeniusbeer.com

HipCityVeg

If you’re looking for Philly Pride food and drink specials, HipCityVeg will be offering The Love Shake—a strawberry shake topped with shimmery rainbow sprinkles and garnished with a rainbow straw. And as an extra special bonus, 5% of all sales of the new shake will be donated to local organizations that directly support the LGBTQ+ communities in Philadelphia, Washington DC, and New York City, where HipCityVeg’s restaurants are located.

Multiple locations, hipcityveg.com