Fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

‘The FRIENDS Experience: The One Near Philadelphia’

On display until May 29 at the KOP Mall, this interactive and immersive pop-up delves fans into the world of Ross, Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Phoebe and Joey with set recreations and different scenes from the show having the spotlight put back on them.

The nostalgia-packed activation features Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, Central Perk, the opening fountain credit shots from the show, and much more. Additionally, fans can fully step into famous situations from the series whether it be helping Ross pivot his sofa up the stairs, or sitting in Joey and Chandler’s favorite recliner.

Timed entry tickets are available starting at $32 plus taxes and fees.

640 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, FriendsTheExperience.com/Philadelphia

Hydroga

The 45-minute Hydroga experience takes Philadelphians to the 7th floor of the W Hotel Philadelphia venue. W Philadelphia partnered with The Lab—the city’s own concierge for health and human performance—to find new ways to use its WET Deck pool, which is heated to 98 degrees in the winter/early spring season.

Dave from The Lab leads the group (which spans 14-15 people every Sunday) through the underwater class, which involves a combination of dynamic, therapeutic and even philosophical movements that lead to one practice—healing.

While at Hydroga, Philadelphians check in at the W’s AWAY Spa. You get a robe for the duration of your experience, and you’re able to change in the locker room (note that you keep your stuff with you on the Deck, which has plenty of space), and you can use the same facilities to shower when class is done. Afterward, a coffee and juice bar is available, or, you could spend your time having a bit more of a dip in the pool. Tickets come out to be $45, and the next class takes place March 12 at 10:30 am.

1439 Chestnut St., wetdeckphilly.com

Sister Sunday at The Logan Hotel

Now in its second year, Sister Sunday will be back at The Logan Hotel on March 12. Held in the hotel’s outdoor courtyard, the event features over 30 vendors offering up a variety of items including unique candles, kid’s clothing, handmade ornaments, tasty treats, jewelry, tie dyes and more.

The free market allows for locals and travelers alike to shop within the community and support the powerful women in Philadelphia, a release states. There will also be live music, bites, beer, wine, and signature drinks and dishes from Urban Farmer and some soft lounge seating to enjoy while supporting local girl bosses.

One Logan Square, hilton.com

Main Line Today Restaurant Week

It’s your last chance to check out Main Line Today Restaurant Week as the culinary activation officially ends on March 11. The event features more than 40 restaurants serving up special three-course or four-course prix fixe menus with expanded price points to showcase the diversity of the food scene.

For lunch, look for $25, $30, and/or $35 menus (plus beverage, tax and gratuity) or for dinner, look for $30, $45, and/or $55 menus (plus beverage, tax and gratuity). As a release states, restaurants can choose what works best for them, offering lunch, dinner, or both—dine-in or takeout.

This year, visitors can check out offerings from returning favorites such as 118 North, Al Pastor, Autograph Brasserie, Locust Lane Craft Brewery, Lola’s Garden, Osushi, Rosalie, Rye BYOB, Terrain Café, Sophie’s BBQ and more. New spots have also been added for 2023, including Bar Alimentari at DiBruno Bros in Wayne, A Taste of Britain, Buena Onda Radnor, Santucci’s Original Square Pizza Paoli, and three White Dog Café locations (in Glen Mills, Haverford and Wayne)—among others.

mainlinetoday.com/Restaurant-Week