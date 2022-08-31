Looking for some fun and unique things to do for Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia? We’ve got you covered.

Museum of the American Revolution

The MoAR is celebrating Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia with a few different activations—and at the center of their offerings is free admission for kids from Sept. 3-5. Throughout the three-day period, visitors can learn about the Continental Army’s alliance with France and comte de Rochambeau’s march through Philadelphia on Sept. 2, 1781, en route to Yorktown, with costumed living history interpreters, discovery carts, pop-up talks, hands-on crafts, a bilingual gallery guide, and a new French language audio tour.

This weekend also marks the last chance for visitors to check out ‘Liberty: Don Troiani’s Paintings of the Revolutionary War’ before it closes. The exhibit features 45 original paintings by nationally renowned historical artist Don Troiani—and this is the first time they’ve ever been on display in this capacity for the public.

Along with the paintings, those who head to the exhibit will also be able to check out 40 objects on display ranging from weapons, military equipment, textiles, manuscripts, and more, which are on loan from Troiani’s personal collection, the museum’s collection, and other lenders. Walking in chronological order while perusing through the sights, an even bigger picture is painted from start to finish of some of the personal tales and plights and even victories of the people who lived through this historic time.

101 S. 3rd St., amrevmuseum.org

Party on the Pier at Rivers Casino

Starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, Rivers Casino will be hosting their Party on the Pier to celebrate Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia. As a release states, the event will feature live outdoor music by The Ultimate Donna Summer Tribute performed by Rainere Martin, along with food, fun and more. This free, kid-friendly event will also boast games, face painting, balloon artists and free parking for those who stop by.

The Casino will also host family games and activities throughout the day— such as corn hole, giant games of pong, Connect 4 and Jenga, face painting, and a balloon artist on site. For food and refreshments, the event will feature an array of Philly’s local food truck favorites, including Smoke Break BBQ, Southern Style Seafood, Cousins Maine Lobster, Rita’s Italian Ice and more. The evening will then conclude with fireworks at 9 p.m. above the Delaware River—guests can grab a spot along the Riverwalk.

1001 N. Delaware Ave., riverscasino.com

‘Deconstruct’ at Corridor Contemporary

This weekend, a new exhibit will be opening at the popular Fishtown art gallery, Corridor Contemporary. ‘Deconstruct’ is a solo work from Nigerian artist Arinze Stanley, who is known for hyperrealistic pencil and charcoal portraits of Black subjects that embody the complex emotions associated with the contemporary Black experience.

As a release states, the multi-year endeavor into this exhibit provided a commentary on the bold and resilient nature of the Nigerian youth. Amongst unemployment, bad governance, poor infrastructure, and several obstructions, the exhibition focuses on the emerging social-political consciousness and industriousness of the youth of Nigeria.

Along with ‘Deconstruct’, the new ‘Philadelphia Featured’ floor will also continue to be on view. Located on the second floor of the gallery, this showcase is dedicated to highlighting a diverse group of local Philadelphia-based artists by representing the “incredible vibrancy, thoughtfulness, and talent that is omnipresent in the Philadelphia art scene.”

Philadelphians can see it all when ‘Deconstruct’ officially opens on Friday, Sept. 2 with an opening party from 6 to 10 p.m., with complimentary beverages provided by Two Robbers Seltzer Co.

1315 Frankford Ave., corridor-contemporary.com

50th Annual Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival

From Sept. 2 – 4, the 50th Annual Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival will be in full swing. Presented by The Brandywine Friends of Old Time Music, the celebration will feature Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, The Del McCoury Band, Michael Cleveland, Danny Paisley and many others in the genre.

As a release states, founded by Bill Monroe and Ralph Stanley, this festival presents the very best Bluegrass, Old Time and Traditional American music acts at the Salem County Fairgrounds in South Jersey. Camping in the rough is available as well as food and vendors for those who are interested. Dubbed “Event of the Year 2019” by The International Bluegrass Music Association, visitors can check out both weekend and day passes for the event.

735 Harding Hwy, Woodstown, New Jersey, visitsouthjersey.com