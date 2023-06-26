Mike’s BBQ is passing the spatula to a new owner this summer

Since 2015, Mike’s BBQ in South Philadelphia has been a staple for those who love the cuisine.

Owned and helmed by Mike Strauss, the venue, which started out as a pop-up before opening its storefront at 1703 S. 11th Street quickly garnered praise from the community and critics alike. So much so, that some of the venue’s accolades from its inception include Craig LaBan’s Top-25 Restaurants list, Philly Mag’s Top-50, plus honors from the Food Network for Best Ribs, and Food & Wine magazine’s “Best of PA.”

This summer however, Strauss is handing the spatula over to a new owner, 24-year-old Daniel Grobman.

“I wasn’t planning on selling, but a real estate agent with a client interested in a BBQ spot contacted me out of the blue,” Strauss explains in a statement. “One thing led to another, and Danny came in to chat with me. From the moment I met him, I loved his energy and work ethic, his devotion to the craft, and his insistence on serving the finest BBQ possible.”

Grobman may have big shoes to fill, but the young chef—who once went out, bought a smoker, put it in the back of his Honda Civic, and drove to various competitions in the South hosted by the Kansas City Barbeque Society—seems ready for the challenge.

“He is committed to retaining the entire staff while staying active in the community, which was very important to us,” Strauss continues. “I will hang around until Labor Day Weekend to show Danny how this place operates, and to introduce him to our clientele. He’s a great pitmaster on his own, however, I am happy to stay involved to provide him with all the tools necessary so that he can be as successful as possible.”

Grobman, as a release states, started smoking meat at the young age of 14 after receiving a small electric pellet Traeger smoker as a gift. In high school, he worked at Deke’s Bar-B-Que as a prep cook, and then spent a summer working as a pitmaster at Bridgeport Rib House. At Drexel University, he studied Entrepreneurship and was a member of the varsity wrestling team.

The new owner also set roots in the Philly restaurant scene by working at Fette Sau, and he even started his own business which popped up during COVID, Danny D’s BBQ. With that venture in particular, he cooked out of his backyard on multiple stick burners for friends and people in his neighborhood.

Grobman notes he is looking forward to adding his own twist to the venue, which currently is known for it’s savory items such as the brisket cheesesteak, ribs, wings, pulled pork sandwich, plus an assortment of sides like their cornbread and mac n cheese.

A lot of Philadelphians also enjoyed the rotating specials from the establishment, which they usually posted on their Instagram.

“I always knew my goal was to own a restaurant,” said Grobman, who turns 25 in late July in a statement.

He continued: “I’m not afraid of hard work, and I’m anxious to add many of my original recipes to Mike’s BBQ’s already fantastic menu. Mike Strauss is such a great guy, he’s so talented and has built an incredible business, and I’m ready to get in there and continue his mission. I hope to retain the entire staff and continue to serve some of the best BBQ possible.”

Some of Grobman’s touches will be hitting the menu soon, including a brisket sandwich called “The Fat Cook,” which includes point brisket, his special “Rob’s Beans,” and coleslaw. The beans will also be offered as special addition to the sides menu, and Grobman plans on adding burnt ends as a mainstay to the menu, the release also notes. Additionally, he will carry on the venue’s charitable incentives.

For now, the blue building nestled in the East Passyunk area will still read Mike’s BBQ. As for Strauss, he and his wife Eylonah are planning to head to the Philippines, where she was born.

However, Strauss will still act as a partner at Sidecar Bar & Grill in Graduate Hospital. And he says you’ll still likely see him in the City of Brotherly Love while they figure out permanent plans.

“There is no better food destination to me than Philly. I’ve had some of the best meals of my life and made some lifelong friends here. I truly love the community,” Strauss finishes. “We’ve helped raise money for so many charities and happily given away food to so many, and we’ll continue to keep doing so for as long as possible.”

To check out Mike’s BBQ, visit mikesbbqphilly.com